«We have executed Mossad agent»

#executed #Mossad #agent

1.11pm Israeli hostages had sticks with white cloth

According to a preliminary investigation by the Israeli army, the three hostages who were killed by soldiers in Gaza yesterday had raised a stick with a piece of white cloth. An army source said this in a briefing with journalists. According to the same investigation, the troops did not “follow the Army’s rules of engagement.”

11.49 «Object in flight» over the Red Sea shot down by Egyptians

The Egyptian air defense intercepted and shot down a “flying object” off the Egyptian coast near the city of Dahab, in the Gulf of Aqaba. The Egyptian TV Al Qahera News reported this, citing Egyptian sources, while the Red Sea front has remained hot since the start of hostilities in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas after the terrible attack on 7 October.

08:48 Tension in the Red Sea

Yemen’s Houthis, who Iran is accused of supporting, are threatening to continue attacks as the Red Sea front remains hot since the start of hostilities in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas after the terrible attack on October 7. In the last few hours, cargo ships believed to be in some way connected to Israel have been targeted and the Houthis say that “they will not stop supporting the Palestinian cause”. The Houthis “will not abandon the Palestinian cause regardless of any American, Israeli or Western threat,” Ali al-Qahoum, of the Houthis’ political office, told al-Mayadeen TV. Al-Qahoum threatened “disastrous consequences” in the event of “hostile actions against Yemen” and claimed that there is a “commitment” by the Houthis to protect “international maritime navigation in compliance with international law”.

08:47 The bombs are Gaza

“Intense bombing” by Israel is underway across the Gaza Strip, including the southern town of Khan Younis and areas in the north of the enclave. This was reported – as reported by The Times of Israel – by some Palestinian media.

08:45 Sirens north of Israel

Anti-rocket warning sirens are sounding in the north of Israel, on the border with Lebanon, and in the south close to the Strip. The military spokesman made this known.

08:45 Heading to Mossad meeting with Qatar

In the next few hours, “in Europe”, there could be a meeting between the head of the Mossad, David Barnea, and the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar, Mohammed Bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani. The indiscretion came from Axios, according to which the face-to-face meeting is expected “this week”, and was relaunched this morning by the Jerusalem Post. The objective, wrote Axios citing two sources informed about the dossier, is to resume negotiations for an agreement that will lead to the release of the hostages held captive in the Gaza Strip since the terrible attack on October 7 in Israel. This would be the first meeting between leaders of Israel and Qatar since the end of the pause in hostilities agreed for a week at the end of November. The meeting in Tel Aviv between Barnea and the US national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, dates back to last Thursday. Meanwhile, the conflict in the Gaza Strip continues and in Israel the pressure from the families of the hostages on Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is increasing.

08:41 Iran: Mossad agent executed

Iran’s official IRNA news agency reported that an agent of Israel’s Mossad intelligence service was executed on Saturday in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan-Baluchestan. The Guardian writes this, quoting . «He communicated with foreign services, including the Mossad, collecting confidential information and, with the participation of others, provided documents to foreign services, including the Mossad», is the motivation that emerges from the Irna agency, while the reason is not indicated identity of the executed person.