“We have many hardworking employees from Romania and I don’t think that the veto on Schengen is correct!”

#hardworking #employees #Romania #dont #veto #Schengen #correct

The Christmas market in Vienna is, this year, an attraction for many Romanians, despite the obstacles that the Austrian government has put in place to block our country’s accession to the Schengen area.

The effort to make Vienna the winter holiday capital of the world spans months of work. Coordination and responsibility fall into the hands of one man: Michael Ludwig, the mayor and governor of Vienna since 2018.

The Town Hall Square is one of the 14 squares in Vienna where the Christmas Market takes place. Here, Mayor Ludwig welcomed the Antena 3 CNN team and had a dialogue with the producer Ana Maria Roman.

Ludwig is a supporter of Romania’s accession to the free movement area and has not sat idly by.

“I am sorry for the fact that Romania is not in Schengen. Exactly one year ago, I sent an open letter to the Austrian federal government, because it seems unfair to me (…) Romania is part of Europe and is a very important country. We have important economic relations, good political relations and above all very good people-to-people contact.I don’t think this Schengen veto by the Austrian government is right.

Michael Ludwig: “We have 45,000 people who come from Romania. It’s a very lively community”

It is not in line with the spirit of a common Europe and does not recognize the achievements of the Romanian people, who do a lot of good in many professions here: in the economy, in hospitals, in the field of care. We should capitalize on the good economic contacts we have. We are the second largest investor in Romania and there are many Romanian companies here. There are many employees from Austria who work in Romania and vice versa. We have a very lively community of Romanians in Vienna.

About 45,000 people who come from Romania, who have family in their country of origin, live here. We should facilitate contacts, not make things difficult. So, going forward, I will do everything in my power to ensure that the Austrian federal government leaves as soon as possible this Schengen veto, which is so damaging to the idea of ​​a common Europe.”

Vienna’s Christmas markets have been named the largest in the world by the Financial Times.

“We are delighted that last year we had three million visitors to this location. We are already preparing for the period after Christmas, when we will organize the New Year’s Eve route, when hundreds of thousands of people will visit the center of Vienna. Many people from Romania will also join the New Year’s Eve program in Vienna. After that, we will have the ‘Ice Dream’ in this square: a wonderful ice rink, which is also very romantic,” said the mayor of Vienna.

He interacted with several citizens who recognized him and even had the opportunity to talk about the Romanian workers at a nursing home.

Michael Ludwig: “Many Romanians do an excellent job in the personal care sector. The veto on Schengen makes life difficult for them”

Thus, Ludwig asked a woman who was handling an elderly woman’s wheelchair if she had a colleague from Romania. After confirming it, the mayor said:

“We have a lot of hard-working employees from Romania. It is a nursing home (…) We are glad that we have so many employees, especially women from Romania, who work in the personal care sector and do an excellent job. That’s why I think the Schengen veto is so unfair, because we’re making their lives harder instead of easier.”

After a tour of the City Hall for the Antena 3 CNN team, in which he evoked moments from the history of the last century and recalled that there, in the Red Hall, the first democratic government of Austria after the Second World War met, Michael Ludwig -sent to the Romanians, in the Romanian language, “Merry Christmas!”.