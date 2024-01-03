“We have more good news for patients”

The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, spoke, exclusively on Antena 3 CNN, about the analyzes contained in the prevention packages, which Romanian patients can benefit from for free, without waiting lists.

Alexandru Rafila emphasizes that the purpose of these free analysis packages is to prevent the onset of serious diseases. Family doctors have the duty to inform patients about free tests, says the Minister of Health.

“There are preventive analysis packages. Through this program, we want to be able to detect various conditions early, in an early phase, when they are easy to treat, so as to prevent their worsening.

We have recently introduced, for chronic kidney disease, a condition that can mainly affect people over 50 years old, two analyzes that can detect the onset of this condition.

Patients must ask their family doctor about the type of investigations that are recommended,” said Alexandru Rafila, on Antena 3 CNN.

Minister Alexandru Rafila added that, in the coming years, new hospitals will be built in Romania.

“We have more good news for Romanian patients. Last year, we started the largest investments in the health field, namely 11 billion lei.

We have 3,500 contracts already signed. In the course of 2-3 years we will see the first new hospitals in Romania, after the Revolution”, added the Minister of Health.

Minister Alexandru Rafila also spoke about the cases that shook Romania, such as that of Alexandra, the pregnant woman who died at the hospital.

“This year, we will set up a methodology and some teams to determine the quality of medical services.

I saw what happened last year, it seems to me some intolerable situations. In the course of this year, we will set up this mechanism which I do not want to be bureaucratic. Must be professional and serve patients.

We support the salary demands in the health field, but, on the other hand, the medical staff must also do their duty and offer services close to the quality that citizens expect,” Alexandru Rafila also said on CNN’s Antena 3.

