We have the Nothing Phone (2a) key specifications and expected price

It was recently revealed that Nothing is working on a new, cheaper smartphone that will be unveiled in February. However, we don’t have to wait until then, as a lot of details have already been revealed.

The Nothing Phone (2a) is expected to come with a 6.7-inch, flat design, 120Hz OLED display, and the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 will be responsible for driving it. We get 8 GB of RAM, and the storage space will be 128 GB, but other packages may also come.

The novelty comes with Nothing OS 2.5 based on Android 14, and it will have a 50 MP main camera on the back. The dual camera system will be placed in the middle and will be surrounded by a Glyph interface, which this time consists of 3 LED strips.

The presentation will take place on February 27, at the MWC expo, and the Nothing Phone (2a) is said to have a price tag of $400, which translates to roughly HUF 141,000.

