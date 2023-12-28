We have the prices, this is how much the Samsung Galaxy S24 mobile phones will cost!

#prices #Samsung #Galaxy #S24 #mobile #phones #cost

Almost everything has been revealed about the Galaxy S24 mobiles, we have official images and most of the features are known. Until now, there was no specific information about the prices, but now the veil has fallen on this too, we show the European amounts!

A recent report has revealed the European prices of the new top models, interestingly, the Galaxy S24 and S24+ open cheaper than their predecessors, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra may be more expensive. Last year, the basic Galaxy S23 started at a price of 949 euros, and the S23+ at 1,199 euros. In comparison, the two smaller members of the new series will cost 50 euros less, and in the case of the Ultra, the price may change by the same amount, but upwards.

Here are the expected prices of the different packages:

Galaxy S24 128GB: 899 euros (~ HUF 344,000)

Galaxy S24 256GB: 959 euros (~ HUF 367,000)

Galaxy S24+ 256GB: 1,149 euros (~440,000 HUF)

Galaxy S24+ 512GB: 1,269 euros (~486,000 HUF)

Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB: 1,449 euros (~ HUF 555,000)

Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB: 1,569 euros (~601,000 HUF)

Of course, there will be some differences between the individual European markets, so domestic prices will not be exactly these amounts, but they can be expected to be similar in magnitude. By the way, at the beginning of the year, the basic S23 started at HUF 410,000, the S23+ cost HUF 525,000, and the S23 Ultra opened at HUF 610,000, so it is even possible that all new models in Hungary will be cheaper than their predecessors. (Compared to a year ago, the forint is now a little stronger compared to the euro, and this may compensate for the minimal increase in the price of the S24 Ultra.)

In exchange for a better price we will have to make do with an Exynos processor for the Galaxy S24 and S24+, In Europe, there is a good chance that only the S24 Ultra will get a Snapdragon chip.

Via

Follow too NapiDroid.hu-ta for the latest Android news!