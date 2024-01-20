We have to pay extra for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth New Game+ mode

…and no one is happy about that, not even the voice of Kazuma Kiryu himself. The decision of Sega and the Ryu Ga Gotoku studio caused serious indignation among fans, since such options are usually free bonuses.

New Game+ is welcome as an extra feature in any game that supports it, because who doesn’t want to keep all their collected goodies for the second playthrough? Developer studios (and publishers) typically hide options like this as a free extra after the cast list, and when New Game+ arrives after a game is released (e.g. Alan Wake II, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2), it’s usually a becomes available for download as a free update.

Well, that’s not the case with Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth New Game+ mode. On the recently updated website of the Japanese role-playing game, officials revealed that the $70 basic version does not get this option. Players must sign up for the $85 Deluxe or $110 Ultimate edition to gain access to New Game+ after the first playthrough, among other extras.

And it probably goes without saying that this tripped the fuse for many fans. The move, considered by many to be disappointing, insidious and greedy, started a spectacular avalanche even on the Yakuza subreddit, but fortunately, not only the disappointed players spoke out against the decision of the studio and the publisher. Yong Yea, the voice of Kazuma Kirya, wrote the following X-inand we couldn’t agree more:

“I’ve made this point before, and I’ll make it again. No game can lock New Game+ behind paid barriers. It hurts community goodwill and replayability, which is a net negative for everyone in the long run. This should be a standard feature or a free update be in any game that supports it.”

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth debuts on January 26 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

