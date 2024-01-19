We know how much Daniel Obajtek earned. The boss of Orlen is a millionaire

#Daniel #Obajtek #earned #boss #Orlen #millionaire

Currently, the situation on the Polish political scene is tense. The new government is making changes to state-owned companies, and the media is writing about the outrageous earnings of people associated with the previous government. Yesterday, prosecutor Wrzosek shared information on remuneration, awards and allowances paid at the National Prosecutor’s Office. Now “Fakt” took a closer look at the earnings of the president of the Orlen Group.

“Fakt” reported that in 2022, the president of PKN Orlen received over PLN 2.4 million. This amount includes fixed remuneration, variable remuneration and other benefits. The daily calculated that during this period Obajtek earned over PLN 9,500 per day. zloty. He received PLN 1.2 thousand per hour of work. zloty.

The head of Orlen was to receive slightly less, over PLN 2.2 million, in 2021, but his earnings for 2023 are not yet known.

In March last year, the CEO of the company commented on the information circulating in the media about his remuneration. – I am the least paid president in the history of PKN Orlen – he said on Radio ZET. He added that he earns approximately PLN 45,000-46,000. PLN “on hand” per month.

Although Daniel Obajtek announced that if PiS loses the parliamentary elections, he will voluntarily leave Orlen, he still holds the position of the company’s president. – I’ll go away myself, you won’t even have to thank me. I have my honor and my dignity – he said in April last year on RMF FM radio. Over time, it turned out that there would be no honorable resignation, but Obajtek may soon lose his job, because on February 6, PKN Orlen convened an extraordinary general meeting, during which the CEO of the concern will most likely be dismissed.

