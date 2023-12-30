We know the European prices of the Galaxy S24. Most models are said to be cheaper between generations – SMARTmania.cz

#European #prices #Galaxy #S24 #models #cheaper #generations #SMARTmania.cz

The upcoming Galaxy S24 series could be cheaper than the Galaxy S23

According to Dutch sources, introductory prices should drop by up to 50 euros

Only the basic memory variant of the flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to become more expensive

In less than a month, Samsung will introduce a new generation of flagship smartphones. As in previous years, we will see three models – the basic Galaxy S24, the larger Galaxy S24+ and the flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra. In the past weeks, both their press images and the list of all key parameters were leaked to the Internet, so to complete the complete picture, we lack practically only the selling price. But that too has now leaked to the public.

Galaxy S24: are we waiting for an intergenerational discount?

When Samsung presented the Galaxy S23 series in February this year, it pleasantly surprised us with the intergenerational increase in the price of all memory variants – the prices then increased by 500 to 2 thousand crowns. The Koreans responded to the chip crisis and globally rising inflation by increasing the price. Samsung at least partly compensated for the increase in price by offering higher memory variants at the price of lower ones in pre-sales.

With the upcoming Galaxy S24 series, we will probably see an intergenerational price cut, at least that’s what the Dutch server Galaxy Club claims, which revealed the alleged European prices of all models.

Galaxy S23 (CZK)

Galaxy S23 (EUR)

Galaxy S24 (EUR)

Difference

128 GB 23,499 crowns 949 EUR 899 EUR -50 EUR 256 GB 24,499 crowns 1,009 EUR 959 EUR -50 EUR

Galaxy S23 (CZK)

Galaxy S23 (EUR)

Galaxy S24+ (EUR)

Difference

256 GB 29,999 crowns 1,199 EUR 1,149 EUR -50 EUR 512 GB 32,999 crowns 1,319 EUR 1,269 EUR -50 EUR

Galaxy S23 (CZK)

Galaxy S23 (EUR)

Galaxy S24 Ultra (EUR)

Difference

256 GB 34,999 crowns 1,399 EUR 1,449 EUR +50 EUR 512 GB 39,490 crowns 1,579 EUR 1,569 EUR -10 EUR 1 TB 44,999 crowns 1,819 EUR 1,809 EUR -10 EUR

According to a Dutch source, the price of most configurations is to be reduced – the Galaxy S24 and S24+ are to be reduced by 50 euros (about 1,500 crowns including VAT), the price of the higher memory versions of the Galaxy S24 Ultra is to be reduced by 10 euros (about 300 crowns including VAT ). The price increase should only occur for the basic memory variant of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, by 50 euros.

The pricing of the local branch of Samsung will of course be important for the Czech prices, but we hope that Samsung will make it cheaper in our country as well.

