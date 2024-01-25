“We must all take a step forward”

#step

Pedri recognized that the Barça was hurt after the defeat in extra time in San Mames. The Canarian midfielder was not comfortable throughout the match and was replaced in the first half of extra time exhausted, after a great physical waste in 100 minutes.

Despite the defeat and Barça’s elimination in the quarterfinals, he acknowledged that they now have to turn the page to focus on the two remaining competitions: “We are screwed, but we have to change the chip. We have to think that there are two titles left and we are going to compete for them until the final”.

The Canary Islander regretted being on the verge of reaching the semi-finals despite the team’s great effort: “We wanted this title, we had it in our heads, but it hasn’t happened. We have made a lot of effort but we are leaving with this tough defeat. We all have to come out more involved, we must take a step forward.

He finished by talking about the problem that Barça is having in the opening minutes, where they conceded again in the 36th second: “We are conceding a lot of goals this season. It is clear that we must get more involved in the games, it has happened to us several times. Everyone “We must take a step forward, because that will make a difference.”

