“We must remain vigilant”: a hostage-taking on a TV set by drug traffickers, as in Ecuador, is this possible in Belgium?

Ine Van Wymersch, national drugs commissioner since February 2023, was the guest of RTL info Signatures this Wednesday, January 17. She was able to address the fight against drug traffickers and corruption in Belgium.

On Tuesday, December 9, journalists were taken hostage on an Ecuadorian television set by armed men from drug trafficking. Could this situation, which seems surreal, happen in Belgium, a hub for drug trafficking?

For the guest of the RTL info signature this Wednesday, Ine Van Wymersch, national drugs commissioner: “We must remain vigilant“. Although we are far from it, “It’s possible, but we’re not there yet. In Ecuador, the state is very weak, democratic institutions are very weak“, indicates the National Drugs Commissioner.

For her, vigilance is essential: “No sector can say that corruption does not exist. We must use all possible means to have resilient structures. Which help discourage those who want to infiltrate“.

What solutions?

Throughout this RTL info signatures, Ine Van Wymersch proposed solutions such as denouncing points of sale or suspicious behavior. Or, the VIP technique, which means “a very irritating policy“in terms of the fight against drug trafficking. In short, “we must annoy the traffickers’ entourage by all means and make them turn against them“.

As a reminder, 120 tonnes of cocaine were seized in Belgium in 2023.

