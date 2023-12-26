We must stop both type 1 and type 2 diabetes in children and young people – Gefle Dagblad

It is rightly emphasized that parents need to do what they can to prevent their children from becoming overweight: Less sugary drinks, less high-calorie fast food, less sedentary time in front of screens, more physical activity. Obesity has serious consequences for health, both physical and psychological, and it is said that type 2 diabetes is increasing among children and young people. While it was previously estimated that one percent of children who develop diabetes have type 2 diabetes, that figure is now 1.5 percent. In all of Sweden, there were 122 children registered with type 2 diabetes in 2021, and in 2022 the number was 113, which is of course too many. But that should be compared with around 8,000 children with type 1 diabetes.

“Type 2 diabetes can be prevented with better lifestyle habits!”

Of course, it is very important that both parents and society work to combat obesity and type 2 diabetes. At the same time, however, it must be emphasized that when it comes to diabetes in children, the dominant problem is type 1 diabetes. The cause of type 1 diabetes is a mystery, and the disease cannot be prevented. Daily, life-sustaining treatment with insulin is required several times a day, constantly adjusted to blood sugar, diet, physical activity, etc. While about 80 percent of all childhood cancers are happily cured, none (zero percent) of type 1 diabetes is cured. Despite intensive treatment Sunday as Monday, birthday, Christmas Eve, month after month, year after year, a heavy burden for both patient and family, many suffer from severe both acute complications with unconsciousness, convulsions, and long-term complications with kidney damage, eye damage , heart attack, nerve damage and premature death.

Type 2 diabetes can be prevented with better lifestyle habits! Good! But the only way to stop type 1 diabetes is research, with the Children’s Diabetes Foundation as the most important fundraising organization in Sweden.

Johnny Ludvigsson

Senior Professor, pediatric diabetes doctor

