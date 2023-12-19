We must stop both types of diabetes in children

#stop #types #diabetes #children

Response to the debate article “Slowing the rise of type 2 diabetes in children and young people” (16/12):

In a debate article in Corren, the increased incidence of type 2 diabetes in children was described. It was rightly emphasized that parents need to do what they can to prevent their children from becoming overweight: Less sugary drinks, less high-calorie fast food, less sedentary time in front of screens, more physical activity. Obesity has serious consequences for health, both physical and psychological, and it was pointed out that type-2 diabetes is increasing among children and young people.

An example was taken from Skåne, where a study showed a 7-fold increase in type 2 diabetes in the age group 0–29 years, but it may be appropriate to say that it was about very few children (under 18 years) but mainly about young adults. While it was previously estimated that 1 percent of children who develop diabetes have type 2 diabetes, that figure is now 1.5 percent. In all of Sweden, there were 122 children registered with type 2 diabetes in 2021, and in 2022 the number was 113, which is of course too many. But that should be compared with around 8,000 children with type 1 diabetes.

Of course, it is very important that both parents and society work to combat obesity and type 2 diabetes. At the same time, however, it must be emphasized that when it comes to diabetes in children, the dominant problem is type 1 diabetes. The cause of type 1 diabetes is a mystery, and the disease cannot be prevented. Daily, life-sustaining treatment with insulin is required several times a day, constantly adjusted to blood sugar, diet, physical activity, etcetera.

While about 80 percent of all childhood cancers are happily cured, no one (0 percent) is cured of type 1 diabetes. Despite intensive treatment Sunday as Monday, birthday, Christmas Eve – month after month, year after year, a heavy burden for both patient and family – many are affected by severe both acute complications with unconsciousness, convulsions, and long-term complications with kidney damage, eye damage , heart attack, nerve damage and premature death.

Type 2 diabetes can be prevented with better lifestyle habits! Good! But the only way to stop type 1 diabetes is research, with the Children’s Diabetes Foundation as the most important fundraising organization in Sweden.