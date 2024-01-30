We need to talk: the withdrawal of Charles Michel, “it’s quite disastrous for him, for the image of Belgium and for the MR”

#talk #withdrawal #Charles #Michel #disastrous #image #Belgium

This Monday, January 29, the set of “We need to talk” returned to the news of recent days. On the program, obviously the farmers’ demonstrations in Belgium, and the withdrawal of Charles Michel.

About the ongoing farmers’ demonstration in Belgium. Brussels and European standards responsible for all the ills of the agricultural sector? “This is largely true,” says Carine Dumont, milk producer.

Mike Willemaers, business communicator: “This cause deserves support. Farmers live partially on subsidies, that’s still the height of it […] There is something that is no longer right in this way of managing”

Another subject, Charles Michel took everyone by surprise this Friday by announcing his withdrawal from the MR list for the European elections, after all a mess. “It’s quite surprising, and quite disastrous. For Charles Michel and for the image of Belgium and ultimately for the liberal party. I don’t believe in the burn-out theory…”, says Alexis Carantonis, editor-in-chief of the DH. “He was always the next man.”