We publish the price of onions in the Obour Market.. Vegetable price schedule today, Tuesday, January 9, 2024 for the consumer

A large number of Egyptians search on a daily basis, through the global search engine, for the price of onions in the Obour Market, and the prices of vegetables. Some vegetable prices in the Obour Wholesale Market stabilized during today’s trading, Tuesday, January 9, 2024, while the prices of potatoes, garlic, and onions rose, and are added to the price. Advertised from 5-7 pounds per kilo in retail markets.

The price of onions in the transit market

A large number of citizens in all governorates of Egypt want to know the price of onions in the Obour market today, Monday, January 8, 2024, and this coincides with the start of harvesting the new crop, as Dr. Hatem Al-Naguib, Vice President of the Vegetables and Fruits Division, announced that the coming period will witness a decrease. There is a new increase in onion prices, and this coincides with the emergence of the new season for storage onions during the next two months, and the price of onions recorded between 10 and 23 pounds in the wholesale market, with a decrease of one pound.

Vegetable prices in Obour Market today

The price of a kilo of potatoes ranged from 6 to 11 pounds.

The price of a kilo of onions ranges from 10 to 23 pounds.

The price of a kilo of tomatoes ranged from 4 pounds to 6.5 pounds.

The price of zucchini ranges from 10 to 16 pounds.

The price of my eggplant ranges from 3 to 5 pounds.

White eggplant from 4 to 7 pounds.

Romanian eggplant from 1.5 to 3.5 pounds.

The price of beans ranges from 7 to 11 pounds.

Carrots without trellises 2.5 to 3.5 pounds.

Capucci lettuce 3 to 5 pounds.

The price of “yellow/red/orange” peppers ranged from 22 to 32 pounds.

My bell pepper ranges from 8 to 12 pounds.

My hot peppers range from 6 to 10 pounds.

Hot pepper prices range from 11 to 25 pounds.

Bell peppers, aim for 8 to 12 pounds.

The price of a kilo of garlic ranged from 40 to 60 pounds.

With a basket from 17 to 23 pounds.

Molokhiya from 4 to 6 pounds.

My cucumbers range from 6 to 9 pounds.

Cucumbers range from 6 to 12 pounds.

The price of spinach ranged from 6 to 8 pounds.

Okra from 40 to 45 pounds.

Potatoes from 3.5 to 7.5 pounds.

Balls totaled about 7.5 pounds.

Pumpkin price ranges from 20 to 28 pounds.

The price of a kilo of thyme was about 45 pounds.

A bunch of green onions, about 8 pounds.

A kilo of coriander costs 50 to 70 pounds.

Artichokes 20 pounds.

A kilo of dill costs 50 to 70 pounds.

The price of a sweet lemon ranged from 7 to 10 pounds.

A kilo of arugula costs 50 to 70 pounds.

The price of celery is about 12 pounds.

A kilo of parsley costs 50 to 70 pounds.

Beets 3 to 5 pounds.

French celery, about 7.5 pounds.

The price of red radishes ranged from 3 to 5 pounds.

Lemon dahlia 2 to 4 pounds.

A 250-gram plate of Rose Merry weighs about 45 pounds.

Mushrooms for 80 pounds.

The price of Qalqas ranged from 11 to 13 pounds.

Mint about 7.5 pounds, cucumber from 5.5 to 6.5 pounds.

Turnips 1.5 to 2.5 pounds.

My lemons range from 8 to 14 pounds.

Bitter lettuce cost about 3 pounds.

A 250-gram alabaster plate costs 45 pounds.

The price of cauliflower is 3 to 4 pounds.

Green beans from 7 to 10 pounds.

Broccoli prices range from 8 to 12 pounds.

Lettuce 7 pounds, Chinese radish 3 to 5 pounds.

Fenocchia from 3 to 5 pounds.

The price of cabbage salad ranged from 6 to 9 pounds.

Cabbage from 2.5 to 3.5 pounds.

Red cabbage from 6 to 9 pounds.

Boiling price: 7.5 pounds.

Onion prices will drop soon

During this period, Egypt is facing the problem of a rise in onion prices, which constitutes a huge burden on citizens. However, there is good news on the way, and according to what was announced by the head of the Vegetable Division, it is expected that the price of onions will decrease in the coming days.