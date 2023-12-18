We rank first in Europe in the number of cases

Pointing out that Turkey is at risk of an epidemic regarding measles, which has been increasing in Turkey recently, Prof. Dr. Mehmet Ceyhan also reacted harshly to opponents of vaccination. Ceyhan said, “Turkey ranks first in the European Region in terms of the number of cases. The number of cases we reported to WHO in the first 6 months of 2023 is 2901. The only reason for this is the increase in the number of vaccine rejections.”

Hacettepe University Faculty of Medicine, Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and President of the Infectious Diseases Association, Prof. Dr. Mehmet Ceyhan drew attention to the increasing danger of measles in Turkey recently and the reason for the increase in the disease due to anti-vaccination.

Making a statement on his social media account, Mehmet Ceyhan made the following warnings:

“Measles cases have increased 30 times in the European Region of the World Health Organization. Turkey ranks first in the European Region in terms of the number of cases. The number of cases we reported to WHO in the first 6 months of 2023 is 2901. The only reason for this is the increase in the number of vaccine rejections.

‘THEY ARE OPENLY ENDURING THE HEALTH OF THE PUBLIC’

The vaccine spread during the pandemic period by some people who do not have a child at the age when measles is severe, who have not seen a child with severe SSPE disease that developed as a result of measles, who have not shared the suffering of their family, and who have no education or knowledge on the subject, just to attract attention, become famous, and market products. That’s why we were saying that lies and mistakes against it would also negatively affect childhood vaccinations.

For this reason, we forwarded the websites that spread these falsehoods to the necessary authorities, but nothing was done. However, they were clearly endangering the public’s health.

‘IF WE DELAY ANY MORE IN TAKING PRECAUTIONS, EPIDEMICS WILL EMERGE’

When the number of measles cases, which we reduced to less than 10 per year for 4 years between 2007 and 2011 thanks to intensive vaccination, reaches these levels, it will be inevitable for us to face serious consequences such as SSPE and death due to measles, which we do not see anymore.

Later, cases of children born with anomalies due to mumps, rubella, which are less contagious, pneumonia, tuberculosis, meningitis, diphtheria, tetanus and polio will return; If we delay any further in taking precautions, epidemics will occur.

Fighting vaccine hesitancy is a common challenge for society as a whole, as unvaccinated children put vaccinated people at risk. Unfortunately, this situation, which causes human losses far exceeding the number of people killed in wars and earthquakes, has gained urgent importance.

“Another sad aspect of these losses is that more than 90% of these deaths are preventable with the vaccines administered free of charge by the state.”

