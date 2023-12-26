“We receive no compensation, zero euros”: Hein Vanhaezebrouck sees several Ghent strongmen leaving for the Africa or Asian Cup | Jupiler Pro League

#receive #compensation #euros #Hein #Vanhaezebrouck #sees #Ghent #strongmen #leaving #Africa #Asian #Cup #Jupiler #Pro #League

No carefree New Year for Hein Vanhaezebrouck. AA Gent, in third place going into the winter break, faces a major challenge now that four strong players are leaving for the Africa or Asian Cup. “Certainly Watanabe is irreplaceable.”

In the mixed zone, the famous ‘ballenkot’, of KV Kortrijk, Tarik Tissoudali received a pat on the back. “Good luck, bro,” Archie Brown gave him a handshake. Tissoudali, with two goals in the rebound match winner against KV Kortrijk, will travel to the Africa Cup with the Moroccan national team after the New Year. If he reaches the final, he will be unavailable for AA Gent until mid-February.

You can bet the Buffaloes will miss him. Tissoudali is in a good flow and has now scored nine competition goals. “How much will the team miss me? Harsh, I think. But we are missing many important players. I leave for the Africa Cup with mixed feelings. On the one hand, it is an important tournament for your country – you don’t want to miss that. On the other hand, I also don’t want to let my team down. Especially that cup match against Club Brugge, I really wanted to be there. That does hurt. Luckily we still have Gift Orban. And not all internationals will be away until mid-February. But it won’t be easy for the team.”

That is also the reason why Hein Vanhaezebrouck was not in a hurray mood after the victory in ‘his’ Kortrijk. He has been thinking (for a while) about January and February. Because in addition to Tissoudali, he will in principle also miss Jordan Torunarigha (Nigeria), Hyun-seok Hong (South Korea), Tsuyoshi Watanabe (Japan), Nurio Fortuna (Angola) and Noah Fadiga (Senegal). The first four are established values, strong holders even. The final national selections will be officially announced in the coming days.

“I told those boys tonight: give everything for the team one more time,” said Vanhaezebrouck. “Because we are going to pay you for a month without getting anything back. The clubs are paid for players who go to a World Cup or European Championship. This is apparently not the case with the Africa and Asian Cup. We get ‘zero euros’. Zero. Nothing. The African and Asian football federations do not provide compensation. That doesn’t make sense. I’m surprised no one is speaking out against that. But I wish my players the best of luck: I think they can all reach the finals. For some it is difficult to have to leave.”

Players like Tissoudali or Watanabe are not sure of their starting spot. “It may well be that they are away from their club for a month and barely play. While your team gets into trouble because of your absence. Then it is logical that you leave with mixed feelings.”

If there is one player that AA Gent will miss the most, it is Watanabe, according to Vanhaezebrouck. Rock in the surf in the center of the back. Also flawless against his ex-club Kortrijk. “He already played every minute. Very exceptional as a field player. He’s an incredibly strong guy. For me, purely defensively, he is one of the best in Europe. ‘Wata’ is actually ready to take a step higher.”

“But let us work with him a little longer. If he improves on the ball, he will even be ready for a top European club. He will be the greatest loss. For us he is irreplaceable. A crucial player. No one can fulfill his role the way he fulfills it. We not only lose a top player, but also a backup for others. If he disappears, others will get into more trouble. It will be a serious challenge to find the right solution there.”

Tissoudali with two goals, big man at AA Gent in an easy win against KV Kortrijk

