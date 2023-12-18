We risk a black swan, but a good virus is more likely

#risk #black #swan #good #virus

Almost four years after the outbreak of the Covid pandemic, we continue to count numerous infections and victims every day. To understand where we are, what the risks of the new variants are and what it is like to get sick today compared to the past, we contacted the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco. Here’s what he told us.

Interview with Prof. Fabrizio Pregliasco

Medical Director of the IRCCS Galeazzi Hospital – Sant’Ambrogio and Associate Professor of General and Applied Hygiene at the Virology section of the Department of Biomedical Sciences for Health of the University of Milan

Turn on notifications to receive updates on

Almost four years after the declaration of pandemic Of COVID-19 by the World Health Organization (OMS) measures to stem the spread of coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 have now been almost completely removed throughout the world, leaving the pathogen full freedom to circulate and evolve into ever more variants immunoevasive. Even if the most critical phase is behind us, this does not mean at all that the illness has become harmless. This is demonstrated by the bulletins released by the health authorities, which in addition to highlighting (especially in this period) a significant number of contagion they also confront us with hundreds of victims every week.

Based on the latest report published by Ministry of Healthin the week between 7 and 13 December Italia have been recorded further 55,000 new positive cases al virus, con 316 dead. This is 1 percent more than the deaths recorded the previous week, while infections are slightly decreasing, although according to experts the numbers released represent a large underestimate of the real cases. To better understand the current context and the risks of pandemic in Covid, Fanpage.it contacted the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, Medical Director of the IRCCS Galeazzi Hospital – Sant’Ambrogio and Associate Professor of General and Applied Hygiene at the Virology section of the Department of Biomedical Sciences for Health of the University of Milan. Here’s what he told us.

Professor Pregliasco, first of all we ask you what it is like to get COVID-19 now compared to the beginning of the pandemic, or in any case during the most critical phases of this health emergency

Pregliasco to Fanpage.it: “Covid data monstrously underestimated. With new variants flare-up of cases”

Let’s say that practically all of us have earned hybrid immunity, because we have suffered an infection, we have been vaccinated, or we have been vaccinated and then we have suffered an infection or vice versa. Many of us are not even aware of having had the infection, because the peculiarity and invasive capacity of this virus lies precisely in the fact that it causes quite a few asymptomatic cases. Someone maybe tells me “I’ve never had Covid”, but in reality he doesn’t know he had it and it went well for him. But let’s say that it has acquired an immune response. This hybrid immunity, however, is somewhat “ripped off” by the fact that the virus has its variants. This is the strength of the coronavirus, which does not have the intelligence to create variants, but is simply unstable in its ability to replicate. All the other viruses are much more careful, while this one is as if it were made by a cook who has to make cakes every day: the first ones come out well, but then she gets the recipe wrong. Not following the recipe can often lead to trouble, and this is also the case with viruses. But maybe some variation of the cake – perhaps with the addition of a little pistachio – becomes even a little better, I don’t know if you know what I mean.

The concept is clear. There are people who have caught the infection a couple of times in a mild way in the past, and are now having more severe symptoms. How is this possible in light of this acquired immunity?

There is this hybrid immunity that somehow defends us, but here too we can make another metaphor. Our organism creates an identikit of the bad guy, but the bad guy makes his hair grow, cuts it off, and therefore – here is the answer to your question – depending on his own contingent situation and also on the capacity of the immune response for intercurrent pathologies , may not recognize the bad guy with the moustache. Or he recognizes it late and therefore suffers the infection, the disease anyway. Even a heavier one than the ones he had had in the past, because it really depends on how you manage to react to the identikit of the variant.

Could the risk also be linked to the fact that many of us have been vaccinated for some time now and have not had further boosters, with the consequent drop in antibodies? Although in theory B cells should still “remember” and produce new ones

Yes, but let’s say that this happens with this response gap. Speed ​​of response. It’s really a game of speed of our response and of the infection. Sometimes it goes well, other times the virus wins

Speaking of immunoevasive variants, as experts do you fear that something worse than the current Omicron subvariants could emerge?

As I mentioned before, the virus is not intelligent. He doesn’t choose what to do. He basically makes mistakes and uses the Darwinian principle of chance and necessity. He displays all his merchandise and if it has evolutionary characteristics advantageous for him it emerges, while the others “go to hell”. Darwin said this: variations emerge and whoever is most advantageous wins. Today, in a context like this, a black swan could emerge, which is a crazy, bad variant. But all in all, in the current context, including health checks, we would perhaps be able to stem a serious and serious disease today, because we are still attentive to this aspect. Instead, it is more likely to see a continuous evolution like the one we are highlighting. That is, increasingly contagious viruses, to be able to penetrate that context of hybrid infections, which they must try to overcome. We are therefore talking about a better virus, so it can spread widely with asymptomatic people and those who cough a little. Ultimately, the virus is not interested in killing cells. Indeed, it is a parasite that if it coexists well is better for it. A master in this sense is the hepatitis C virus, but also HIV. Hepatitis C makes a lot of healthy exporters who infect others. For years we carry the virus in our liver and only after 15 – 20 years does it have negative effects.

Of the more recent variants such as Pirola, Eris and JN.1, which one worries you the most? Are there any features to keep an eye on?

From a symptomatic point of view, Covid expresses itself in all the possible ways of respiratory infections. From nothing to very heavy forms. These latter variants such as Eris and the others would seem to cause more sore throat and pharyngitis, much less the loss of taste and smell. But fundamentally nothing changes. But from the point of view of percentages it is certainly better.

So isn’t there something that makes it less peaceful?

No no

In light of the current situation, when do you think the WHO will declare the end of the pandemic? It has been rumored for some time that this announcement could come

There is no formal end to the pandemic, in reality. We will now be “sitting” this virus for years. As I say it will be like the waves of a stone thrown into the pond. But unfortunately we are still in a phase of challenging waves, now in the rising phase. Over time this Covid will probably become like the other coronaviruses we know. There are four others going around, those that cause flu-like forms, colds. Gradually the trend will be that. But let’s say that the end of the pandemic is more about tolerance than the presence of the disease. We forgot everything. And rightly so in some ways, because it is also a matter of resilience. It’s not like we can hammer ourselves every day.

But there are still many deaths every week

It’s like in the game of Russian roulette, with the shot in the barrel. It’s clear that today we play more than in the past. Then we got used to the fear

Regarding Flurona, i.e. the combined infection of Covid and flu, do you expect a peak?

No. Who knows how many cases of Flurona there are, but not measured. Because only on a few occasions is a double test done. Maybe that’s a bad form of Covid. It is an observation that there can be double infections. I would just put it that way. It’s not that there is a significant share in this sense.

Do you think it could be worse than the single infection?

Absolutely yes, there is a double infection. It is certainly not beautiful and is one of the heaviest manifestations

Regarding vaccines, would you extend them to the entire population or would you continue with only the weakest groups?

The regions have now opened up to everyone, anyone who wants can do it, it’s free. But it is clear that the choice is a political choice. I say it’s an opportunity for everyone. For a young person who has stringent commitments, the risk of staying in bed “dry” for five days, as with the flu, is still an element. It is true that this vaccine, like the flu vaccine, does not have a very great capacity to prevent the infection, but it improves the course and possible complications. It becomes an opportunity for everyone. Then if the young person has small children, grandparents or a mother-in-law at home, it is a good idea to do so.

The information provided on www.fanpage.it is designed to integrate, not replace, the relationship between a patient and their doctor.