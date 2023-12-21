“We should also be proud of Strombach” – Tennis – Sportacentrs.com

#proud #Strombach #Tennis #Sportacentrs.com

The general secretary, who was elected last fall, has spent his first full year in this position. “I am very satisfied with this year, but of course, looking ahead, I want to do many things even better,” admits Jānis Mellup. “We fulfilled absolutely everything that we had mentioned in our vision. We have put emphasis on children’s/youth tennis and mass training. We sent all the national teams to the European championships in all age groups. This year, LTS held the cup stages, which is a project that has never happened before. We renewed the club championship and organized also the veteran championship. Looking at the new season, we want to implement unprecedented projects and further develop high-achieving sports, as well as pay more attention to the development and growth of children, including through the Ernest Gulbja scholarship fund. The main vision for the next year is to fulfill the same as this year , and do things that have not been done before.”

In the media, meanwhile, the main emphasis is traditionally on high-level achievements. “There are high-level achievements in our sport, which we certainly appreciate. Alyona Ostapenko has made an inestimable contribution to Latvian tennis [WTA 13.], which has been in the very elite of tennis for many years. Growth is for Daria Semenistaja [WTA 140.]. Anastasija Sevastova has resumed her tennis career after giving birth to a child. The men’s team had a great victory in the Davis Cup match in Hong Kong. It cannot be said that high-achievement sports are standing still for us,” says the leading official. “In order to have even more achievements, the greatest emphasis must be placed on young people and juniors. We really want LTS to be the biggest helper for those athletes who have chosen this difficult path to professional tennis – this is the main goal for the coming years. There aren’t that many players who go all the way up because there’s a lot of competition and a lot of costs.”

Latvian men’s tennis has a new number one this year. At the start of the year, Robert Strombach was ranked #484 in the world, but is now ranked #345 in the ATP rankings. “In men’s tennis, Latvian society is quite spoiled by Ernests Gulbja’s success, because at one time he was even in the top 10. Roberts Štrombach finishes the year in the top 350. There is a stereotype that a player in the top 200-300 is relatively nothing special. But after 30 years in tennis, I can say this – if compared to other sports, he is like a high-level NBA basketball player. Therefore, we should be proud of players like Roberts,” admits the general secretary.

24-year-old Strombach is currently playing at the “challenger” level. “Yeah, but we have to give him time. This was one of the first years he beat top 150 players as well,” Mellup says. “The biggest emphasis is on his perseverance and his family’s determination to move forward. Also from the LTS side we try to help as much as we can. Roberts collects funding from all possible places, playing both in club championships and in a lot of tournaments, in order to survive. “

To be continued…