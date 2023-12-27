We show you a few tricks on the iPhone calculator

#show #tricks #iPhone #calculator

Many people had no idea what their iPhone’s calculator could do.

Mathematical thinking has been relegated to the background for many since smartphones have built-in calculators. A practical application for everyday use, as we often need to calculate something.

But there are plenty of people who don’t take advantage of the iPhone’s calculator because they don’t even know about it.

Did you know, for example, that you don’t have to delete the entire calculation with the “C” key just because you misspelled a number? There is actually a much more effective way to clean up the error, unbeknownst to most Apple customers.

The iPhone calculator app lets you easily delete individual numbers, so you can avoid interrupting the process. By simply swiping the display left or right, you can get rid of unwanted digits and continue where you left off.

It is also not known that you can easily copy the last result you received on your calculator to another application without going back to the calculator. Simply tap on the app icon, hold it down and choose the option to copy the last image.

Although many people think that the iPhone calculator is a simple tool, it actually has a lot of features. For example, you can turn the app into a scientific calculator. To do this, first make sure that the screen orientation is not locked, as you have to turn the phone lengthwise to reveal the scientific buttons.

If you turn it, you can access the scientific calculator function, which you can use to calculate logarithmic and trigonometric functions.

And in a rather odd feature, the scientific calculator also allows users to randomly generate numbers – useful in a game, for example – by pressing the ‘Rand’ button in the bottom right.

If you need to switch between normal and scientific calculators, you can easily do that too without losing your calculations. The application keeps the calculations even if you switch to another mode, so none of your data is lost. (VIA)