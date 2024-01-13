‘We simply cannot explain it’

#simply #explain

For the umpteenth time in a short time, astronomers have made a discovery that turns our world upside down. There really shouldn’t have been a large, ring-shaped structure. ‘We still don’t really know what the origin of our universe is,’ says astronomer Leen Decin (KU Leuven).

Pieter GordtsJanuary 12, 2024, 7:00 PM

What exactly has been discovered?



“Alexia Lopez, a PhD student from the University of Central Lancashire, used observations from the Sloan Digital Sky Survey (a partnership of seven US research institutes to map the universe, PG) to see if she could discover new cosmological structures . These cosmological structures are areas of greater density, which can be compared to a spider web. The structures come in a certain shape, such as a ring, arc, web, and so on. Lopez also discovered a large arch structure two years ago.”

What do we know about her latest discovery?



“It is a gigantic ring with a diameter of 1.3 billion light years. That is incredibly big.

“Let’s take a step back to explain how big that is. When we look at the sky, we see stars and galaxies. These are, by comparison, small structures. Take our solar system. Suppose we reduce that until the sun is the size of a grapefruit. In proportion, the Earth would be the same size as a peppercorn. The distance between the two would be ten meters. The nearest star, Proxima Centauri, is said to be in Seville, 2,000 kilometers away.

“In real life, that star is four light years away from us. It would take us a hundred thousand years to get there with current technology. This celestial body is 1.3 billion light years in size, so 1,300,000,000. That’s not very big, that’s gigantic.”

How should we estimate the importance of this find?



“We simply cannot explain why those structures are there. There is no theory that can help us.

“To explain that, you have to know what the cosmological principle is. Let me make a comparison. Suppose you take a balloon and blow it up, it will expand in a uniform manner. We know that it expands the same way on each side. That is approximately what happened with the Big Bang according to the most common theory: that from a point-like structure everything grew very quickly and continued to expand.

“Based on that theory, we would expect everything to be homogeneous with no preferred direction. In jargon we say: we expect everything to be homogonous and isotropic. Well, Lopez found the two giant structures in the same direction. The cosmological principle that theoretical physicists have been using since the 1930s cannot explain this. Does this mean there is a flaw in this principle? Because observations don’t lie.”

What now?



“Now the speculation begins. There are a few ideas, theories or models, but none can currently be tested against observations.

“We still don’t really know what the origins of our universe, space and time are. The best-known theory surrounding the Big Bang is that the universe has expanded and will continue to expand. Other models, such as that of Nobel Prize winner Roger Penrose, say that in the long term everything shrinks back to its initial situation and thus a new universe is created in a cyclical process. That might explain such large structures. Whether that is the case is pure speculation.”

It seems as if the major discoveries in astronomy follow each other very quickly. How did that happen?



“That is indeed correct. Every time a new telescope, like the James Webb, comes into use or a space mission takes off, we literally get a new window on the universe. That always offers us a different way of looking at things.”

Also read