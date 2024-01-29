We smoke glass by glass without knowing it, but it is as harmful as cigarettes! Blood pressure, sugar, heart, bone health… It literally poisons the body.

#smoke #glass #glass #knowing #harmful #cigarettes #Blood #pressure #sugar #heart #bone #health.. #literally #poisons #body

It turns out that this drink, which is usually drunk to relieve stomach ailments, is poisonous. We smoke glass by glass without knowing it, but it is as harmful as cigarettes. Here is that drink that is very harmful to the human body, even though it is consumed with pleasure…

Soda, a colorless and tasteless drink, is generally preferred to relieve stomach discomfort. Soda, which has a slightly acidic structure, is also known as carbonated water. However, this seemingly harmless drink, which we consume frequently, can have effects on our body that we can never predict. From the increase in sugar consumption to the damages that artificial additives may cause, we continue our news about the harms of consuming regular soda…

THE DAMAGES OF SADAN

The most effective result of consuming soda daily is weight gain. Sodas contain high fructose corn syrup or other sugars. This causes your calorie intake to increase. Constant intake of empty calories causes an imbalance in energy consumption and expenditure, and as a result, the risk of weight gain and obesity increases.

INCREASES THE RISK OF DIABETES

The high sugar content of soda can play an active role in the development of type 2 diabetes and cause insulin resistance. Regular consumption of sugary drinks can suppress the body’s insulin response and lead to increased blood sugar levels.

IT DAMAGES DENTAL HEALTH

Acidic soda also poses a danger to dental health. Acid erodes tooth enamel, causing teeth to decay and become more susceptible to cavities. At the same time, the sugars in soda can create a breeding ground for bacteria in the mouth and contribute to health problems such as gingivitis and periodontal disease.

IT DAMAGES THE LIVER

Excessive sugar consumption can overload the liver and lead to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Soda also triggers this because it contains a lot of sugar.

WEAKNESSES BONES

Phosphoric acid in carbonated drinks prevents calcium absorption in the body, causing bones to weaken and the risk of osteoporosis to increase over time. The high sugar content in soda is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. . Excessive sugar intake is associated with high blood pressure, inflammation, and abnormal lipid profiles; These are all factors that contribute to heart-related problems.