we start with the old pattern, risk of chaos

The new incentives, as proposed by the Executive, have not yet been approved, but starting tomorrow (23 January 2024) in Italy we will start again with car ecobonuses. How is it possible? At the moment the same support plan for citizens foreseen last year will be proposed again, waiting for the new 2024 car incentives to come into force.

There is a risk of enormous chaos, both for sellers and for motorists who would like to buy a new car in this period. In a few weeks it is very likely that Italians will be able to benefit from more convenient bonuses, so in the meantime everything could remain blocked, waiting for news.

Old car ecobonus

From 23 January it will therefore be possible to buy cars with the old incentives, from 10 am it will be possible – from dealers throughout the territory – to book the contributions made available for all those who purchase non-polluting vehicles of category M1 (motor vehicles), L1e and L7e (motorcycles and mopeds) and N1 and N2 (vehicles commercial) on the dedicated platform made available by the Government.

Adolfo Urso, Minister of Business and Made in Italy, has assured – as he has done for some time – that he is working to modify the current decree “in order to improve the incentive, taking into account market trends and consumer needs”. In fact, we know that a new car incentive scheme is planned for 2024 in Italy, as the Minister himself anticipated last month.

So what will happen in the next few hours? First of all, in order not to leave motorists “high and dry” and sellers stuck, it was decided to start with ecobonuses. The only alternative is therefore to start with the scheme active in 2023based on what was written in the previous Prime Ministerial Decree, for this short transition period.

Short, yes, that’s what the Executive assures, given that the Ministry will be present next February 1st (therefore in just over a week) at a table with the sector associations, to then pass the Prime Ministerial Decree into the hands of the president of the council, who will have to sign and finally officially bring into force the new decree with the 2024 car incentive scheme that we are waiting for.

It’s all very clear in words, it’s true, but it’s a process that risks being yet another Italian-style chaos (if we want to define it that way) and creating a climate of uncertainty between motorists, sellers and manufacturers. In reality, the biggest risk is that everything stops in these weeks and that buyers wait for the new ecobonus scheme before buying their new car or another non-polluting vehicle. This transition period could therefore be useless.

How eco-incentives work in Italy today

Let’s at least summarize how the car incentive plan works today in our country. The scheme that is currently applied in fact it is the following:

cars with polluting emissions 0-20 g/km of CO2 and with a list price of up to 35 thousand euros + VAT: bonus equal to 5 thousand euros with scrapping and 3 thousand euros without;

vehicles with CO2 emissions between 21 and 60 g/km and with a list price of up to 45,000 euros + VAT: 4,000 euros with scrapping of an old car and 2,000 euros without scrapping;

cars in the 61-135 g/km CO2 range and up to 35 thousand euros + list VAT: incentive equal to 2 thousand euros, exclusively if an old vehicle is scrapped.

The new 2024 car incentive scheme

What do we know about the new car bonuses for 2024? The scheme is the one that Minister Urso has already anticipated in December 2023, and which will most likely come into force shortly. First of all, they are expected the same three emission bands: 0-20 grams of CO2 per km (100% electric cars), 21-60 gkm (plug-in hybrids) and CO2 emissions between 61 and 135 grams per kilometer (full hybrid cars, some Euro 6 diesel and petrol cars).

For 2024, the Government has decided to give greater support to families who are most in need and who have a lower income. Therefore, as per the decisions communicated by Minister Urso, it will be foreseen an increase of 25% in the first two emission bands for all those (natural persons) who are in possession of a ISEE less than 30,000 euros; furthermore, legal entities, including rental companies, will also be admitted, but not dealers.

What are the expected contributions, specifically:

emission range 0-20 g/km: 6,000 euros without scrapping, 9,000 euros with scrapping of a Euro 4, 10,000 euros with scrapping of Euro 3 and 1,000 euros with Euro 0, 1 or 2;

emission range 21-60 g of Co2 per km: 4,000 euros without scrapping, 5,500 euros for scrapping a Euro 4 vehicle, 6,000 euros for scrapping a Euro 3 and 2 thousand euros for scrapping Euro 0, 1 or 2;

emissions range 61-135: no contribution without scrapping, 1,500 euros for scrapping a Euro 4, 2,000 euros for a Euro 3 and finally 3 thousand euros for those who choose to scrap an old Euro 0, 1 or 2 vehicle.

The new law then provides a maximum price threshold of the model that the motorist will be able to purchase, which must have a price list (excluding VAT) of 35 thousand euros in the emission bands 0-20 and 61-135 and of 45 thousand euros in the 21-60 band (not beyond).

What do we mean by social leasing

It also leaves the experimentation of the brand new “social leasing”, a contribution that will be guaranteed to natural persons who take a car with the long-term rental formula for at least 3 years (the vehicle must be included in the ecobonus). After the first test phase, within 120 days of the Prime Ministerial Decree, a new decree will be issued which will set the amount of the bonus.

Car incentives 2024: commercial vehicles

A different scheme is envisaged for the 2024 commercial vehicle ecobonus. First of all, the scrapping of a van of the same category up to Euro 4 is foreseen. The beneficiaries of the incentive will be SMEs that deal with freight transport.

Five different categories of vehicles will be distinguished (up to 7.2 tonnes in weight) and different bonuses will be provided for those who scrap and those who do not and three power bands:

hydrogen and electric vehicles: from 2,200 to 18 thousand euros of contribution;

compressed natural gas, LPG, mono- and bi-fuel, hybrid vehicles: from 1,500 to 5,500 euros;

traditional foods: from 1,000 to 4,500 euros.

For the first band – electric and hydrogen – purchases from rental companies with a contract of at least 3 years with the SME are also valid, with a discount on monthly fees.

News 2024 for motorcycles and scooters

The 2024 incentives should provide bonus also for motorbikes, scooters, tricycles and quadricycles. Obviously electric vehicles will be the ones that will enjoy the greatest incentive, therefore up to 40% (max 4 thousand euros) with scrapping of a Euro 0, 1, 2 or 3. It is likely that a quota will also be recovered for vehicles with traditional combustion engines.