We take our hands off the wheel for BGN 1,000 per month

#hands #wheel #BGN #month

Mercedes and BMW are launching Level 3 Autopilot subscriptions for their most prestigious models

If you own some of the most expensive and luxurious models of Mercedes and BMW, you can also benefit from level 3 autonomy, which allows the driver to take his hands off the wheel and fully trust the autopilot at speeds of up to 60 km/h. This service is offered for a subscription of 6,000 euros per year (1,000 BGN per month) and for now only on roads in Germany and some American states. Mercedes is the first company to bring full Autopilot into practice, albeit with a speed limit in Europe, while BMW will offer the service from March.

Mercedes introduced SAE Level 3 driverless technology in Germany and the US with its S-Class luxury sedan and electric EQS. The Drive Pilot system relies on the sensors of the standard “Assistance systems” package, but also includes additional,

which the company considers indispensable for safe automated driving

These include Lidar, a camera in the rear window, microphones specifically for detecting blue lights and other signaling from vehicles with a special driving mode, as well as a wheel moisture sensor.

Since March, you can “drive” the 7 Series hands-free, but only up to 60 km/h in Germany and for 500 euros per month.

Tesla, General Motors and Ford may offer hands-free driving on US highways, but none of these systems are Level 3 certified.

The driver should always

to pay attention to what the car is doing and to catch in a certain short period of time

steering wheel with at least one hand. Also, in this case, the driver is always responsible and in the event of an accident, he will be blamed, not the manufacturer. At level 3, Mercedes and BMW are liable, not the driver.

BMW with 3D lidar

Tesla also charges $15,000 for its top-of-the-line “full self-driving” features, while Super Cruise and Blue Cruise from GM and Ford are only available on top-of-the-line cars, and it will take a little longer for the technology to hit the mass market.

One of the main reasons billionaire Elon Musk’s cars won’t get Level 3 autonomy is Tesla’s refusal to implement Lidar. Musk claims that putting eight cameras on the car instead of Lidar is enough, but engineers think differently.

According to them, relying solely on cameras without Lidar

would expose the car to errors at the first raindrops or bright sunlight,

a problem that can directly lead to a car accident.

Thus, Tesla’s Autopilot is rated Level 2 because it requires active driver monitoring and does not make the car autonomous.

In 1999, the Mercedes S-Class was the first to be equipped with the ACC (automatic cruise control) system, which controls the accelerator pedal and brakes to automatically maintain a distance to the vehicle in front.

So far, however, no manufacturer has had that level of autonomy, including Tesla’s Full Self-Driving and GM’s Super Cruise in America. With Level 2 technology, despite the plethora of videos on the web, the driver can’t legally take their attention off the road, whether it’s hands on the wheel or looking ahead. Mercedes Drive Pilot is the first approved Level 3 drive system, which means that when switched on and all drive criteria are met,

the driver can legally watch videos

at least until autopilot alerts the driver to take control of the car again.

BMW Personal Pilot L3 is the name of the new function in the 7 Series, which frees the person behind the wheel from the task of driving in certain situations and controls the car’s speed, the distance to the car in front and the lane positioning for him.

Thanks to its advanced sensors, it is the first system of its kind that can also be used in the dark.

In a BMW 7 Series with BMW Personal Pilot L3 activated, drivers will be able to edit e-mails, for example, or talk on the phone without worry while traveling at up to 60 km/h. They can also use digital services – streaming video from various providers on the central display while travelling. This makes the new BMW Personal Pilot L3 the perfect solution for time spent in slow-moving traffic or traffic jams.

Appropriate symbols appear on the display behind the steering wheel to indicate whether BMW Personal Pilot L3 is available. It is activated and deactivated with a button on the steering wheel. When the function is used, the client

must still be ready to resume driving at any time,

i.e. as soon as road conditions require it. Visual and audible signals notify the driver to take control again. If he doesn’t react properly, the car slowly stops.

The HD map, with real-time updating, precise routes and constant coordination with highly accurate GPS positioning, works with 360-degree sensors to provide accurate positioning and monitoring of the area around the vehicle. The HD map is always up to date thanks to updates.

In addition to cameras, BMW Personal Pilot L3 cars are also equipped with the latest generation of ultrasonic and radar sensors and a highly sensitive 3D lidar sensor for monitoring the area around the car and the road situation.

Lidar vs. Tesla Vision

Tesla’s self-driving camera uses Tesla vision instead of Lidar on other cars with levels of autonomy.

Lidar (LightDetection and Ranging) is a technology that measures distance, direction of speed, temperature and concentration of atmospheric substances. Is used

for weather monitoring, terrain mapping and aircraft landing guidance

among many other useful things. In the field of autonomous driving, it is used as a key sensor for creating three-dimensional images.

The main difference between Lidar and the cameras in Tesla’s self-driving cars is how they perceive and interpret their surroundings.

Lidar is a remote sensing technology that uses a laser sensor to create a 3D map of the vehicle’s surroundings. By emitting a laser beam that bounces off the car and back to a built-in lens, the Lidar sensor can accurately measure the distance or position and shape of an object.

Tesla’s Autopilot does not use Lidar.

The camera feature of Tesla’s autonomous cars

is a computer vision system,

which uses multiple cameras installed on the vehicle to capture visual data about the environment. The captured images are then processed by object detection and identification algorithms.

You can watch various streaming services on the huge screen.

Computer vision, on the other hand, is a branch of artificial intelligence that trains computers to understand what they perceive visually.

A key advantage of Lidar is that it can accurately detect and measure objects even in low light or bad weather. Lidar also provides a high level of detail and precision. It specializes in responding to small objects that cameras can miss, such as rocks and debris on the road for example.

On the other hand, cameras are relatively cheap and smaller than Lidar sensors. Cameras can better detect and identify visual cues such as road signs and traffic lights.

This is what the Lidar system is.

Tesla removed lidar from its models two years ago, marking the beginning of the transition to Tesla Vision.

Tesla claims that compared to other brands’ cars, its cars have maintained or improved their active safety ratings in the US and Europe. They’ve even performed better in terms of Automatic Pedestrian Emergency Braking (AEB).

Tesla cameras are placed in appropriate locations around the vehicle, including front, side and rear,

to provide a comprehensive view of its surroundings

This allows the car to detect and react to potential hazards from multiple angles and avoid collisions, say the people at Elon Musk’s popular company.

For the upcoming level 4 or 5 autonomous driving, the American company has developed its own supercomputer called Dojo.