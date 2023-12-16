We tell you what a seismic swarm is; Could a volcano appear in CDMX?

#seismic #swarm #volcano #CDMX

One of the questions that residents of the capital have asked the most in recent days is “why is it shaking so much in Mexico City?” Seismic swarms can last for days, weeks and even months, however, they will eventually stop, although they could leave a new volcano in their wake.

It was only in 2021 that experts such as Carlos Valdés González and Denis Xavier Francois Legrand, researchers from the Institute of Geophysics (IGf), declared in a conference with the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) that it was essential to monitor the swarm of earthquakes that occurred. in Michoacan. In that year alone, 242 were registered in the state.

And in 1943, a correspondent for EL UNIVERSAL reported, through a telegram, that “a volcano burst and began to spew smoke.”

Also read Microseism of 1.6 is registered again in Álvaro Obregón

It was the birth of the Paricutin volcano, in Michoacán, which began to be active on February 20, 1943, taking the residents of the area by surprise.

{{#values}}

{{#ap}}

{{/ap}}

{{^ap}}

{{/ap}}

{{/values}}

“Expanding on my information from yesterday about the volcano that appeared five kilometers from Parangaricutiro, Michoacán, and that in full activity has been spewing smoke and fire until darkening this city, I must add that the inhabitants of the town continue to evacuate quickly and that the presidency Last night, the municipal government forced the truckers to help transport the neighborhood,” said the telegram sent to this publishing house.

However, despite the fact that seismic swarms are a precedent for volcanic appearance and that they include magma activity, “for a volcanic eruption or the emergence of a colossus to occur, seismic activity, land deformation, emission of gases, hydrothermal manifestations and visible alterations,” explained Valdés González.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), it is an earthquake that does not follow the main-aftershock sequence of a normal one, but rather several follow close to the strongest.

According to the USGS, these microearthquakes decrease in intensity over a period ranging from weeks to decades. However, the strongest is not always the first to happen, sometimes they can be short first and in the middle the largest appear.

“The ‘swarm’ designation is typically applied when we observe relatively many earthquakes within a relatively small area, which simply do not fit the pattern of a mainshock-aftershock sequence,” the Geological Survey notes.

Another important aspect that the USGS points out is that it is not always magma that produces seismic swarms, but sometimes it can also be water, which might not exactly be better, since this liquid runs more easily through the rocks. , unlike magma that needs wider spaces to move.





Join our channel

EL UNIVERSAL is now on Whatsapp! From your mobile device, find out the most relevant news of the day, opinion articles, entertainment, trends and more.





axl