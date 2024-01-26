We tested the fastest Volvo ever made (VIDEO) ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto

#tested #fastest #Volvo #VIDEO #ᐉ #News #Fakti.bg #Auto

Just a month ago, we were invited to the premiere of the Volvo EX30 in Bulgaria, and now we had the opportunity to be one of the first in Bulgaria to sit behind its wheel. The Volvo EX30 is the Swede’s fastest model ever, earning this title thanks to its acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds. We tested exactly this version, and even had an interesting moment during the test, which we will tell you about in the following lines.

Exterior

Before we get there, we’ll take a look at the car’s exterior, which, while typically Swedish, is actually quite different from what we’re used to. Seeing the car from the front, you can hardly confuse the light signature with that of another brand. Thor’s hammer is a major highlight here, with the notable absence of a grille due to the car’s electric nature.

The side line is characterized by a sloping windshield and a low roof line, a design accent with a practical function behind it, namely better aerodynamics. We see a significant difference at the rear, where Volvo presents a renewed light signature with split lights at the rear. At the top of the hood we find vertical lights, while below them are others that are connected at the top and bottom. On the trunk lid we find the Volvo inscription, and in the lower part of the bumper is the place for the number.

The Volvo EX30 is positioned below the XC40 and C40, boasting a length of 4,233 mm, a height of 1,549 mm, a width of 2,032 mm, ground clearance of 170 mm and a wheelbase of 2,650 mm. The size of the rims varies between 18 and 20 inches with a special aerodynamic design to improve road performance in terms of mileage.

Interior

Here, Volvo has opted for an extremely clean and practical design. The first thing that strikes you when you sit in the driver’s seat is the lack of a odometer or display. Behind the steering wheel, there is only a small black box in which several sensors are located, including the one that monitors whether you take your eyes off the road for too long. The doors are also as clean as possible and on them you can only find a “floating” armrest, as well as a cleverly hidden handle for opening the door.

Almost all car control options are entrusted to the central display, which has a diagonal of 12.3 inches and is oriented vertically. At the top you can see information about the current trip, and at the bottom you can control things like the climate system, opening the glove box or turning on the emergency lights. In the middle is the main part that controls absolutely everything else, including the lights and mirrors. The center console is also as clean as possible with the place for wireless charging for a smartphone, and the controls for opening the windows are located on the armrest. Underneath them you can find another compartment that folds away when not in use.

The seats are comfortable with electric adjustment and hold well in corners. Like other Volvo models, no real leather is used for any of the elements, and the EX30 also boasts of being the brand’s most sustainable car to date.

We can mention that the rear seats are not the best in terms of knee room, especially for people over 1.85 meters tall, especially when other people of similar size are riding in the front seats. On the other hand, there is plenty of headroom, even with the glass roof that further “opens up” the interior. The boot has a volume of 318 litres, and 8 liters of storage space is available in the front.

Engine and running characteristics

The power output of the EX30 varies depending on drivetrain selection. In the basic version with one electric motor, you can benefit from 272 horsepower and 343 newton meters of torque, and in the case of the version with two electric motors, these values ​​increase to 428 horsepower and 543 newton meters. The mileage of the Volvo EX30 also differs depending on the battery configuration. The version with a 51kWh LFP battery provides a range of 344 kilometers, while the version with one electric motor reaches 480 kilometers. In the case of the version with a 69kWh NMC battery and two electric motors, the range is 460 kilometers.

We sat behind the wheel of the most powerful version, and at the beginning of our test, which began at a temperature of about -8 degrees Celsius, we drove the car from Sofia to Sapareva Banya with the aim of achieving the lowest consumption. Without depriving ourselves of the comforts of the heater and heated seats and steering wheel, especially at the beginning of the trip, we managed to achieve a consumption of about 22kWh per 100 kilometers, and some colleagues even reached a consumption of about 19kWh per 100 kilometers, but no more the amenities mentioned earlier.

The next moment we were all waiting for was the track test, where we pitted the six cars available against each other. There we were able to test how exactly the fastest Volvo ever made behaves and whether there is anything in common between safety and great power. To do this, we went on a specially made course with sharp turns, passing between cones, parking in a garage in reverse and making a U-turn in a narrow space. During these tests, the car was with the safety systems engaged, being placed in the only sport mode, which offers and slightly reduces traction control.

It is here that Volvo’s nature of rear-wheel drive comes through. Although the car is four-wheel drive, the rear is more powerful and it definitely shows in cornering. The lack of understeer is obvious, and the rear end is even more “playful” than we expected. The suspension also performed well, with the car not showing much roll in a corner, which contributed to that balanced feel we also experienced when going between the cones. Here we would note as a minus point the stiffer feeling during normal driving, which is partly due to the 20-inch wheels and low-profile tires.

@mobile.bg_official From 0 to 100km/h in 3.6 seconds Thanks to @GRACE PACE RACE 🏎️ #volvo #ex30 #volvocars #fyp #fyp #fypシ #carsoftikt #bulgariancars #mobilebg ♬ Aesthetic – Tollan Kim

Price

Volvo has high hopes for the EX30, with the company aiming for the model to make up 25% of sales in the Bulgarian market, and that’s probably achievable given the model’s positioning. The base model starts at BGN 79,900, where you get the smaller battery and rear-wheel drive. The price is similar to one of the direct competitors – Hyundai Kona Electric. For cars like the ones we tested, the price rises above BGN 110,000, and for those looking for balance, they can opt for the larger battery and rear-wheel drive at a price of around BGN 90,000.

Place a rating:

☆

☆

☆

☆

☆

3.7

Rating 3.7 out of 6 votes.