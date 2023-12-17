#euros #hurt

Two young people have stolen the baby Jesus from the nativity scene in Sant Vicent del Raspeig, a town in Alicante, and later They have posted a video on the social network Tik Tok in which they ask the Local Police for 2,000 euros to return the figure.

In the video, shared by an account with the name ‘Kidnappers of San Vicente’, two young people appear with black balaclavas and jackets with hoods to avoid being identified. Besides, the face of one of them appears pixelated.

Between them, and on a bed on which they are sitting, is the figure of the baby Jesus with several 10 and 20 euro bills around him.

The young people ask the Local Police for 2,000 euros to rescue the figure, sinceThey are sure that the police force “does not take good care of the baby Jesus.” And they point out that if they do not receive the money they will harm the member of the nativity scene: “We want 2,000 euros or we will hurt him.” “Tonight he sleeps with us,” they say.

At the end of the video you can see how two young people steal the figure from the nativity scene, located between Pintor Sorolla and Lillo Juan streets, and put it in the trunk of a vehicle.

For its part, The City Council hopes for the “prompt resolution” of the incident and regrets the damage causedassure municipal sources, who point out that the security forces and bodies have initiated the mandatory procedures to clarify the facts.

The council asserts that work will continue to guarantee that the development of the Christmas celebrations takes place normally.