“We want to be connected early” – Sundsvalls Tidning

#connected #early #Sundsvalls #Tidning

The number of people affected by dementia is increasing.

In the Sundsvall area, there is a lack of accommodation for younger people, but there is support available.

– We would like to be involved early, says unit manager Cecilia Moberg at Sundsvall municipality’s Dementia Centre.

Bettina Storås, Karin Klint, Cecilia Moberg, Sandra Sjödin and Jörgen Rullander work at the Sundsvall municipality’s dementia centre.

Picture: Katarina Vikström

Cecilia Moberg and her staff think that much has gone in the right direction in terms of dementia care in recent years.

+AlltDigital Bas

Novelty!

Thereafter SEK 199/month. No fixation. Exit whenever you want.

This is included in +All:

  • All articles on st.nu, in the news app and in the newsletter
  • Over 40 local news sites, apps and live sports
  • All articles on DN.se and in the DN app
  • All articles on Expressen.se and in the Expressen app as well as e-magazine
  • Economic and stock market news online with Private Business and Market News – part of Dagens industri
  • In addition, all articles on teknikensvarld.se, mama.nu, skonahem.se, alltomresor.se, levaochbo.se, alltommat.se, halsoliv.se and amelia.se
  • Same login details everywhere

Thereafter SEK 149/month. No fixation. Exit whenever you want.

This is included in Digital Base:

  • All articles on st.nu, in the news app and in the newsletter
  • Over 40 local news sites, apps and live sports
  • All articles on DN.se and in the DN app
  • All articles on Expressen.se and in the Expressen app as well as e-magazine
  • Economic and stock market news online with Private Business and Market News – part of Dagens industri
  • In addition, all articles on teknikensvarld.se, mama.nu, skonahem.se, alltomresor.se, levaochbo.se, alltommat.se, halsoliv.se and amelia.se
  • Same login details everywhere
Also Read:  Resident of Assis needs help to treat rare and serious illness

This article is for subscribers only

If you are already a subscriber: log in!

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

They accuse athletes of discrimination in awards
They accuse athletes of discrimination in awards
Posted on
Entering the holidays with corona variant ‘JN.1’: what should I pay attention to?
Entering the holidays with corona variant ‘JN.1’: what should I pay attention to?
Posted on
Shoplifting by asylum seekers “no longer bearable”
Shoplifting by asylum seekers “no longer bearable”
Posted on
When 1,000 Illegal Immigrants Arrested in Kuala Lumpur
When 1,000 Illegal Immigrants Arrested in Kuala Lumpur
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News