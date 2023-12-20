We went back six years, the black soup will come from 2024

#years #black #soup

In 2022, the amount of waste collected as part of public services in Hungary fell short of previous years. In 2022, the amount of traditionally collected waste was 2,590,000 tons, while in 2020, 2,664,000 tons were collected. The amount of separated waste was 626,000 tons last year, and 674,000 tons in 2020, according to the summary data of the Central Statistics Office (KSH).

The primary goal of waste management is to reduce the amount and danger of waste, and to utilize the waste generated as much as possible. We are not very good at the latter. By the way, former Prime Minister János Áder touched on this in his podcast a few days ago.

As he said:

Today, only one third of the almost 4.5 million tons of municipal waste produced in Hungary is recycled.

According to KSH data, a municipal waste disposal in Eastern-Central European and Balkan countries it is still significant, while in Western and Northern European states the weight of energy and material utilization is much higher.

Examples include Malta, Montenegro and Greece 400 kilograms/person the amount of landfilled municipal waste per capita was over The same value in Sweden, Finland and Belgium at 5 kilograms/person less, and already in Switzerland dumping has stopped as the application of a waste treatment procedure.

In the compilation, the statistical office also touched on the fact that a the amount of waste transported within the framework of public services decreased in Hungary in the period between 2007 and 2013. After that, until 2022, the delivered quantity increased by about 2 percent every year. Within this, the share of separately collected waste rose from the 7 percent registered at the beginning of the period to around 20 percent in the 2020s.

The area around Lake Balaton has the most waste

In Hungary, the amount of municipal waste transported as part of the public service per capita is the highest around Lake Balaton. The first place in the top list is Balatonakarattya, followed by Zamárdi and Balatonfenyves. In settlements that attract many tourists, more waste is generated than would be expected based on the number of residents, reports the KSH.

Let’s look in detail at the waste collection data in the Balaton area (kilograms/person)

Balatonakarattya: 1628.5

Zamárdi: 1391.7

Balatonfenyves: 1381.7

Destination: 1258.5

Balatonvilágos: 1184.9

In the capital, for example, the amount of waste transported annually per person is 360.4 kilograms.

More than 400 tons of waste per year are treated in these settlements (kilograms/person)

Gyula: 470.7

Hódmezővásárhely: 412.5

Hajdúszoboszló: 467.1

Sopron 425.1

The smallest amount of waste below 100 tons is collected here (kilograms/person)

Kunpeszér: 42

Boldogkőváralja: 81.6

Vasad: 93.1

Imrehegy: 96

Comparing European data, it can be seen that the amount of municipal waste per capita in Western Europe significantly exceeds the value measured in Eastern-Central European and Balkan countries. The reasons for the difference include differences in consumption habits and volume.

Among European countries:

835 kilograms in Austria;

799 kilograms in Norway;

In Luxembourg, the amount of waste per capita is 793 kilograms.

The lowest value is in Albania and Romania, 311 kilograms in the former and 302 kilograms in the latter.

In Hungary, the average amount of waste per capita is 416 kilograms.

In our country in the case of municipal waste, it is still the least environmentally friendly treatment procedure, a landfilling is the most common. 51 percent of the municipal waste was disposed of in landfills, 35 percent was used for its material, 12 percent was treated energetically and 2 percent in other ways. Dumping waste has many environmental and economic disadvantages. The materials contained in the deposited waste are not recovered, and the principle of sustainable waste management is also violated in this case – the study draws attention. In addition, dumping also burdens the environment.

Although the rate of dumping has decreased in trend since 2004, it has increased slightly since 2018. In the last year, we already reached 49 percent, which jumped again to 51 percent by 2021, just like in 2016, that is, we are where we were six years ago.

According to the KSH, the amount of municipal waste was reduced by about half between 2004 and 2021, by almost two million tons.

Again, again, again…

From the point of view of environmental protection, recycling is the most favorable treatment procedure, since the environmental burden is also reduced by extracting usable materials from waste. In 2004, the utilization rate of its material in Hungary was 12 percent, and by 2021 it will have tripled.

In our country, the amount of recycled waste is 106 kilograms per person, in Austria 343 kilograms, in Germany 302 kilograms, in Norway 228 kilograms. In Romania, one of them is lower, around 20 kilograms per year.

We are army drivers

The study also examined the level of energy utilization.

In South-Eastern European countries, a negligible amount is utilized in this way, in Hungary the annual energetically utilized municipal waste was 51 kilograms/person in 2021, which was 84 kilograms below the EU average.

In neighboring Austria, on the other hand, the energetic recycling of waste per person exceeds six times the Hungarian figure, 296 kilograms, in Switzerland 336 kilograms, in Germany 184 kilograms, and in Norway and Finland more than 381 kilograms.

Bring back the bottle period is coming

In the past few days, he talked about the most important changes related to waste management with Oszkar Világi, the deputy CEO of the Mol group, and former head of state János Áder in his podcast called Kék bólytó, reports MTI.

János Áder, chairman of the board of trustees of the Kék Bolygó Climate Protection Foundation, recalled: Mol Nyrt. won the waste management concession for 35 years last year, so its subsidiary, MOHU MOL Waste Management Zrt., has been providing the service since this summer.

From 2024, there will be another change in the waste management system, a new beverage packaging redemption system will come into effect, which will mainly change the redemption of plastic and glass bottles, as well as metal beverage cans. By the way, you can read a summary article about this here, in which we showed what will change from 2024.

Redemption must be provided by machine to stores with a sales area of ​​more than 400 square meters, the majority of whose turnover comes from food sales.

1,500-2,000 at the start, and with the gradual joining of the partners, according to the plans, there will be up to 4-5 thousand vending machines in stores. Shops can also join the system as a manual return point, we wrote more about this here. The goal is to achieve 90 percent recycling of plastic, glass bottles and metal beverage cans within three years.

Oszkár Világi pointed out that drinks cans have been collected in a similar way in Slovakia for some time, and there they have achieved that people return eight out of ten bottles or cans, and the packaging materials are reprocessed in this way. The deputy general manager also spoke about the fact that their company will invest at least HUF 180 billion in the operation of the new waste management system, and it is expected that their total expenses will be more than their total income by the middle of the concession period. The ultimate goal is that only a tenth of the total amount of waste produced in the country ends up in landfills, and a significant part is reprocessed.