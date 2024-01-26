We will continue the war until absolute victory

Friday, 26 Jan 2024 21:17 IWST

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opened his voice after the International Court of Justice in The Hague ordered a stop to genocide. (Photo: (via REUTERS/POOL)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opened his voice after the International Court of Justice in The Hague ordered a stop to genocide.

Netanyahu delivered a statement in a video, Friday (26/1).

“[Israel melakukan] a fair and unparalleled war,” he said, quoted by Al Jazeera.

The PM also emphasized that Israel will continue to defend itself and comply with international law. “We will continue this war until absolute victory, until all the hostages are returned and Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel,” said Netanyahu, quoted Guardian.

The ICJ in The Hague officially decided South Africa’s lawsuit accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.

In that decision, the ICJ asked Israel to take steps to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza.

They also asked Israel to provide a report within one month. In addition, the ICJ asked Israel to prevent and punish those who incite genocide in the Gaza Strip.

South Africa and Palestine welcomed the decision.

(one/hope)

