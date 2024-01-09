We will execute anyone we see on the street after 11 p.m. – this is what the drug gangs told the Ecuadorian president

January 9, 2024 – 7:32 p.m

Ecuadorian police say at least four police officers have been kidnapped and explosions in several major cities a day after President Daniel Noboa declared a 60-day state of emergency, aljazeera.com reported.

Noboa, the son of one of the country’s richest men, took office in November promising to restore the struggling economy and stem years of rising violence on the streets and in prisons.

However, on Sunday morning, Adolfo Macías Villamar, better known as “Fito”, who was the leader of a notorious and feared gang, Los Choneros, disappeared from his prison cell until his arrest. He was sentenced to 34 years in prison for various crimes.

In response to the state of emergency, the gangs went into action and kidnapped four police officers. With one of them, they read what they wanted to say to the president. The policeman said in a trembling, choked voice:

“You declared war. You get a war. We declare policemen, civilians and soldiers as spoils of war. Whoever we find on the street after 11 p.m. will be executed.”

The president does not want to negotiate with terrorists. In the country of about 18 million people, more than 7,800 murders were committed last year and 220 tons of drugs were seized, which is a new record for the country.

