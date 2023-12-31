We will have solved these 10 Rotterdam mysteries in 2023

#solved #Rotterdam #mysteries

We regularly disguise ourselves as Sherlock Holmes in search of answers to Rotterdam riddles. One of those mysteries that keeps every resident awake at night! You can sleep peacefully soon, because we found the answer to these ten questions in 2023.

Do you have a pressing question about Rotterdam? Something on the street that makes you wonder why it is there? Or a street name that you don’t know the meaning of? Email it to us and we will investigate!

  • Enjoy Rotterdam, Mysteries

It is one of the busiest roundabouts in the city: Hofplein. Is this special traffic light…

Advertisement loading…

  • Enjoy Rotterdam, Mysteries

Because of the high skyscrapers we understand that you are inclined to stare upwards, but…

Advertisement loading…

  • Enjoy Rotterdam, Mysteries

There is a blue traffic sign near the Maasboulevard. This does not show a car or bicycle, but…

Advertisement loading…

  • Enjoying Rotterdam, Mysteries, Then in Rotterdam

Do you ever shop at the Lijnbaan? Or do you regularly go out on Stadhuisplein? Then…

Advertisement loading…

  • Enjoy Rotterdam, Mysteries, News

Let Marilyn Monroe or Rihanna reverberate through the speakers, because the walls of the Feijenoord district…

Advertisement loading…

  • Enjoy Rotterdam, Mysteries

Have you ever noticed the air bubbles in the water of the Westersingel (near Kruisplein)?…

Advertisement loading…

  • Enjoy Rotterdam, Mysteries

An 8 for writing, an 8 for reading and an 8 for arithmetic: B. den Uyl…

Advertisement loading…

  • Enjoying Rotterdam, Mysteries, Then in Rotterdam

When you travel by train via Rotterdam Central Station, you can hardly miss these two ‘cookies’…

Also Read:  A mayor from Olt, dead after the private ambulance he was in was hit by a drunk and drugged driver

Advertisement loading…

  • Enjoy Rotterdam, Mysteries

‘There’s a cat on the roof, yes yes, a cat on the roof…’ The official…

Advertisement loading…

  • Enjoy Rotterdam, Mysteries

When you admire the high skyscrapers at the Rijnhaven you cannot ignore them… the numbers…

Advertisement loading…

Advertisement loading…

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Eurostar: traffic resumes this Sunday after the cancellation of many trains on Saturday – TF1 INFO
Eurostar: traffic resumes this Sunday after the cancellation of many trains on Saturday – TF1 INFO
Posted on
Palestinian Brothers and Sisters Tortured by Israeli Soldiers, Reveal IDF Atrocities, Urinated on and Burned
Palestinian Brothers and Sisters Tortured by Israeli Soldiers, Reveal IDF Atrocities, Urinated on and Burned
Posted on
Marital duties, what really are the obligations of husband and wife
Marital duties, what really are the obligations of husband and wife
Posted on
A spectacular shooting star is expected at the beginning of January
A spectacular shooting star is expected at the beginning of January
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News