We will have solved these 10 Rotterdam mysteries in 2023

#solved #Rotterdam #mysteries

We regularly disguise ourselves as Sherlock Holmes in search of answers to Rotterdam riddles. One of those mysteries that keeps every resident awake at night! You can sleep peacefully soon, because we found the answer to these ten questions in 2023.

Do you have a pressing question about Rotterdam? Something on the street that makes you wonder why it is there? Or a street name that you don’t know the meaning of? Email it to us and we will investigate!

Enjoy Rotterdam, Mysteries

It is one of the busiest roundabouts in the city: Hofplein. Is this special traffic light…

Advertisement loading…

Enjoy Rotterdam, Mysteries

Because of the high skyscrapers we understand that you are inclined to stare upwards, but…

Advertisement loading…

Enjoy Rotterdam, Mysteries

There is a blue traffic sign near the Maasboulevard. This does not show a car or bicycle, but…

Advertisement loading…

Enjoying Rotterdam, Mysteries, Then in Rotterdam

Do you ever shop at the Lijnbaan? Or do you regularly go out on Stadhuisplein? Then…

Advertisement loading…

Enjoy Rotterdam, Mysteries, News

Let Marilyn Monroe or Rihanna reverberate through the speakers, because the walls of the Feijenoord district…

Advertisement loading…

Enjoy Rotterdam, Mysteries

Have you ever noticed the air bubbles in the water of the Westersingel (near Kruisplein)?…

Advertisement loading…

Enjoy Rotterdam, Mysteries

An 8 for writing, an 8 for reading and an 8 for arithmetic: B. den Uyl…

Advertisement loading…

Enjoying Rotterdam, Mysteries, Then in Rotterdam

When you travel by train via Rotterdam Central Station, you can hardly miss these two ‘cookies’…

Advertisement loading…

Enjoy Rotterdam, Mysteries

‘There’s a cat on the roof, yes yes, a cat on the roof…’ The official…

Advertisement loading…

Enjoy Rotterdam, Mysteries

When you admire the high skyscrapers at the Rijnhaven you cannot ignore them… the numbers…

Advertisement loading…

Advertisement loading…