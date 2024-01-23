We will not remain silent until the lowest pension becomes the minimum wage

Özgür Özel: We will not remain silent until the lowest pension becomes the minimum wage

“We will not remain silent until the lowest pension becomes the minimum wage!” Private, who shared a video with the note, said the following in the video:

“We are in the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, now the Parliament has become active, there is news. The raise given to Bağ-Kur and SSK retirees will be increased to the rate of increase given to pension fund retirees. In other words, it will increase to 49.25. It is predicted that there will be an increase of around 7 percent. And this is again a It is said as an improvement. We say, ‘The minimum pension should not be 10 thousand liras, it should be increased to the minimum wage level, it should be 17 thousand liras.’ What they say corresponds to a raise of 450 lira for a retiree who earns a salary of 10 thousand lira. They have no information, 1 kilo of meat is more expensive than 450 lira, and this is not the improvement they say they are trying to make. They are now making a token improvement only based on the reactions that we keep on the agenda and that the retirees embrace. “We will continue to speak out and make the voices of retirees heard until the lowest pension is equal to the minimum wage, that is, until it is at least 17 thousand liras.”

