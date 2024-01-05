Wearing a hearing aid could help you live longer

#Wearing #hearing #aid #live #longer

Hearing-impaired people who don’t use hearing aids might make wearing them one of their New Year’s resolutions. An American study shows that hearing aid users reduce their risk of death by almost 25%.

While hearing loss affects approximately 40 million American adults, one to two in ten people who need hearing aids use them. In a cohort of nearly 10,000 people, a new study from the University of Southern California identified 1,863 adults with hearing loss. Among them, only 237 were regular users of hearing aids (less than 13%), meaning they reported wearing them at least once a week, for at least five hours a week.

Hearing aids make a difference

Researchers wondered whether regular hearing aid use could protect against mortality. The study published in the journal The Lancet Healthy Longevity represents the most comprehensive analysis to date of the relationship between hearing loss, hearing aid use, and mortality in the United States, according to author Janet Choi, an otolaryngologist. “ We found that adults with hearing loss who regularly use a hearing aid have a 24% lower risk of mortality than those who never wear one. », She reports in a press release. This is regardless of variables such as degree of hearing loss (mild to severe), age, ethnicity, income, education level and medical history. Occasional use of hearing aids (less than once a month in the study) may not impact lifespan.

The research team built on previous work that suggests untreated hearing loss can shorten lifespan. Other studies have also shown negative consequences such as social isolation, depression and dementia. The researcher speculates that the improvements in mental health and cognition that come from better hearing may promote better overall health, which can improve lifespan.