Wearing a mask becomes compulsory in CISSS facilities in Haute-Gaspésie

Another local health network of the CISSS de la Gaspésie adds the mandatory wearing of masks in its facilities.

The circulation of influenza and COVID-19 viruses led the infection prevention committee to make this recommendation to add the local health network of Haute-Gaspésie, which notably includes the Sainte-Anne hospital center -des-Monts.

The local networks of Rocher-Percé and Baie-des-Chaleurs, including the Chandler and Maria hospitals, have already had this obligation since January 12.

Wearing a medical mask is mandatory in common areas for staff in contact with users, users, visitors and caregivers in all of these facilities.

However, CHSLD residents are excluded from this measure.

The recommendation is of indefinite duration.

The CISSS reminds that simple actions can limit the transmission of infectious respiratory diseases, in particular: coughing into your elbow, performing hand hygiene, keeping vaccinations up to date, wearing a mask when you have symptoms or when required and finally stay at home if there is a fever.

Collaboration Nelson Sergerie