Wearing hearing aids reduces the risk of dying by 25%

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that There are currently 430 million people suffering from disabling hearing loss that requires rehabilitation. This means that more than 5% of the world’s population already has significant hearing problems, but by 2050 the WHO predicts that there will be almost 2.5 billion people with some degree of hearing loss and that at least 700 million will require rehabilitation.

However, There are many people who still do not use hearing aids despite needing them. Although this could change. And this Wednesday a new article published in the magazine The Lancet Healthy Longevity assures that those who do not yet use hearing aids should make them “one of their New Year’s resolutions” for a well-justified reason.

“We discovered that adults with hearing loss who used hearing aids regularly had a 24% lower risk of mortality than those who never used them,” explained Janet Choi, lead author of the study. “These results are interesting because they suggest that hearing aids may play a protective role in people’s health and prevent premature death,” she added.

Researchers used data collected from the U.S. National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey between 1999 and 2012 to identify nearly 10,000 adults ages 20 and older who had undergone audiometry evaluations (a test used to measure hearing ability). ), and who completed questionnaires about their hearing aid use. And after that tracked patient mortality over an average follow-up period of 10 years.

In total they identified 1,863 adults with hearing loss. Of them, 237 were regular hearing aid users, who reported using them at least once a week, five hours a week, or half the time. Another 1,483 patients were not users of the devices. And those subjects who reported using them less than once a month were categorized as non-regular users.

The researchers found that the nearly 25% difference in mortality risk between regular hearing aid users and those who never used hearing aids remained stable, regardless of variables such as degree of hearing loss (mild to severe), age, ethnicity, income, education and other data demographics and medical history. However, there was no difference in mortality risk between non-regular users (those who used them infrequently) and those who never used them, indicating that occasional hearing aid use may not provide any life-prolonging benefit.

Relationship with mental health

The study did not reach a conclusion about why hearing aids may help those who need them live longer. But Choi points to recent research that links the use of these devices with lower levels of depression and dementia. The researcher speculates that the improvements in mental health and cognition that come with better hearing may promote better overall health, which may improve life expectancy.

Previous studies have already shown that untreated hearing loss can lead to a reduction in life expectancy. But so far there has been very little research looking at whether hearing aid use can reduce the risk of death. Therefore, according to Choi, This new study represents the most comprehensive analysis to date on the relationship between hearing loss, hearing aid use, and mortality in the United States.

The researcher herself, who was born with hearing loss in the left ear but did not use hearing aids until she was 30, hopes that this study will encourage more people to use these devices. Although recognizes that factors such as cost, stigma and difficulty in finding devices that they fit and function well are barriers to their use.

Choi is currently working on an AI-powered database that ranks hearing aid options and tailors them to individual needs from the patients. But at the same time it also advocates for larger studies to better understand the link between regular hearing aid use and a lower risk of mortality and to promote hearing care.

