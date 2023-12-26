WEATHER A drunken Christmas Eve in the Capital

The rain did not prevent local residents from going out on Christmas night

Christmas Eve in the rain. The rain was there on the night of December 24, Christmas Eve, as announced by Météo Madagascar. Despite everything, this did not stop local residents from celebrating or keeping the vigil as they should. It was an auspicious time to take part in masses and worship. The Churches were all full. The streets were also crowded with walkers as small traffic jams formed in the city center, at the entrance to Analakely, in Behoririka and Ambohijatovo towards Antaninarenina. To each their own, but rain was not part of the problem that could spoil the party. Families, with children under five years old, putting up with the rain and a group of friends, girls and boys, are seen in these places. Raincoats and umbrellas were also part of the decor on the streets of Tana.

The Churches began the celebrations around 5 p.m. which ended around 8:30 p.m. or 9 p.m. On the other hand, many people fully attended this other type of celebration. Christmas carols as well as theaters embodying the coming of Jesus were still relevant. As usual in churches, the celebration was marked by the presence of a stable and a decorated tree. Some perfectly painted a picture of the coming of Christ through choreographies, others insisted on the preparation of the birth of Christ with songs and dances, as is the case of Ecar Antanimena, Ecar Ambohipo , the FJKM Ivandry and many others.

At the same time, in the rain, a large podium to praise the Lord was seen and appreciated by a large number of people. The group Jaws Band on stage, at the time of our visit, satisfied many young people, men and women. In joy and tranquility, a funfair in front of Tana town hall also attracted many people. “We are not going to go out again tomorrow and we are making the most of our stay for the night. It is also to offer joy to the children after a visit to the lights in Antaninarenina since tomorrow (editor’s note: Monday) will be a family time,” explained Mendrika, a mother of four children.

However, there are also those who preferred to frequent bars and karaoke during this Christmas Eve, despite the rain.

Miora Raharisolo