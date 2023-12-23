Weather: A storm will cause a windy Christmas

#Weather #storm #windy #Christmas

The ORF weather editorial team forecasts little sun for Sunday, and if so, only a few hours in western Austria. Clouds mostly predominate, with rain showers expected from Salzburg eastwards and snow showers above 1,100 to 1,500 meters above sea level. The Danube region can expect strong to stormy westerly winds, with gusts of around 100 km/h likely. The thermometer is climbing, between five and 14 degrees in the east were predicted.

Little changes for Christmas Day and St. Stephen’s Day either. Rain and strong winds with unusually high temperatures are expected throughout the Christmas holidays.

According to the warning, the avalanche situation should remain critical in many places. It was the same on Saturday when the storm hit Austria. Tyrol and Salzburg were particularly affected by the avalanche danger.

Fire departments in constant use

On Saturday, a storm again placed great demands on emergency services from Tyrol to Lower Austria. Thousands of firefighters were on duty. The weather also brought holiday traffic to a standstill.

Avalanche danger significantly increased

In Tyrol, some higher roads were temporarily closed on Saturday due to the risk of avalanches, and there was a high level of danger in large parts (level four). After an avalanche in the Pitztal, a search for possible buried victims was interrupted without results. On the Roppenkopf in the municipality of St. Leonhard im Pitztal (Imst district), ski entry marks were discovered near the avalanche cone. The situation would be reassessed on Sunday morning, and nothing was known about any missing people – more on this in tirol.ORF.at.

APA/THOMAS ZEILER In Knittelfeld, Styria, the fire brigade had to clear snow from roofs

In Tyrol, however, storm damage occurred “distributed throughout the country,” resulting in “uprooted trees and blocked roads,” the Tyrol control center told the APA.

A car was pushed off the road by the mudflow and pressed against a tree. The 25-year-old Hungarian driver was slightly injured. In Mötz (Imst district), a residential building had to be evacuated after a mudslide spilled onto the terrace of a residential building. Four residential buildings in Mils near Imst were evacuated on Saturday night due to a rockfall. Nobody was injured. By order of the mayor, the four residential buildings had to be evacuated – more about this in tirol.ORF.at.

Danger of avalanches also in Salzburg

In Salzburg, civil protection also warned of the danger of avalanches on Saturday; warning level five (very high) was expected in some cases. Spontaneous releases, even from extremely large avalanches, are then possible, it was said.

The north of the country was most affected by the storm in Salzburg on Saturday. The majority of the operations involved fallen trees, several times vehicles also had to be rescued and a few objects had to be pumped out – more on this in salzburg.ORF.at. Mudflows also occurred in Bischofshofen and St. Johann im Pongau. There were power outages, particularly in Flachgau and Tennengau, temporarily affecting up to 5,000 households.

Thaw causes operations in Styria

In Upper Styria and northern Eastern Styria, the fire brigades were challenged due to the fresh snow and the sometimes strong wind. In Mariazell the Christmas tree fell victim to the storm. On Saturday, thaw weather – in combination with continuous rain – led to numerous operations – more on this in steiermark.ORF.at.

APA/BFV Liezen/Christoph Sschlösslmayr In Styria, the thaw combined with constant rain became a problem

In Carinthia, after the snowfall, chains were required for a while on higher mountain roads, for example on the Katschbergstraße (B99) and the pass road (B95) over the Turracher Höhe between Carinthia and Styria.

Civil defense warning in Saxen

There were also storm operations throughout Upper Austria, and a lot of damage was recorded in the foothills of the Alps and in the northern Mühlviertel. Numerous fallen trees had to be removed, traffic routes cleared and covered roofs sealed. Due to the heavy rain, some cellars also had to be pumped out.

“We are therefore expecting small-scale flooding across the country and the resulting operations,” said the state warning center. In Saxen (Perg district) a civil defense warning was issued on Saturday morning, drivers should avoid the area – more on this in ooe.ORF.at. Parts of the mobile flood protection were set up in Saxen, Langenstein and Grein – more about this in ooe.ORF.at.

In the meantime, the fire brigades have switched to shift work in order to give those who are completely tired a break to sleep – more about this in ooe.ORF.at.

Lower Austria set for flooding

There were also hundreds of operations in Lower Austria, where the fire brigades had to be deployed 650 times from Thursday evening to Saturday afternoon, according to fire brigade spokesman Franz Resperger. The emergency services repeatedly had to remove trees that were uprooted or had fallen on power and telephone lines, and important road connections were blocked for a short time.

There were also more than 70 traffic accidents due to wet and slippery roads. Soon the helpers in Lower Austria were increasingly confronted with floods, mudslides and flooding.

According to Resperger, the flood situation in Kritzendorf, a cadastral community in Klosterneuburg (Tulln district), was “a little tense”. Flood protection was set up there as a precaution, “because it is unclear how much water will still flow into the Danube due to the melting snow – higher temperatures are forecast”.

The snowfall also led to numerous operations in Burgenland, there were accidents and injuries – more on this in burgenland.ORF.at.

Holiday traffic burdened

The weather also had a partial impact on holiday travel. On the transit routes to the south and east, the already dense traffic was hindered by sometimes heavy snowfalls, for example on the southern motorway (A2) in the interchange area, the ÖAMTC reported. In some cases there were traffic jams that stretched for kilometers.

The Ö3 traffic forecast warned in advance of disruptions caused by driving bans for through traffic on several state roads in Tyrol. The districts of Innsbruck, Reutte, Schwaz and Kufstein were affected. With this measure, the country wants to prevent transit traffic from avoiding traffic jams on transit routes through smaller towns and paralyzing local traffic there.