Weather alert – NARSA calls for caution on the roads

The National Road Safety Agency (NARSA) has launched a call for vigilance for all road users. The warning bulletin announces difficult weather conditions with strong gusts of wind and local sandstorms in several provinces of the Kingdom in the coming days.

NARSA recommends that drivers follow the Highway Code and safety standards. Careful mechanical maintenance of vehicles is also recommended, with emphasis on essential devices such as tires, brakes and windshield wipers.

Fatigue while driving is highlighted as a major risk, encouraging drivers to take regular breaks. The need to adapt speed to road conditions is emphasized, particularly on bends, slopes and steep roads.

Specific recommendations are issued regarding safety distance, overtaking, driving at night and avoiding sudden maneuvers. In conclusion, NARSA urges road users to exercise caution, avoid speeding and take all necessary measures to ensure their safety in harsh weather conditions.