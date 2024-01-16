Weather Alert: Strong gusts of wind and dust this Wednesday

The General Directorate of Meteorology (DGM) issued an alert bulletin signaling the arrival of strong gusts of wind (70-95 km/h) with local dust blowers in certain provinces of the Kingdom on Wednesday.

The provinces of Al Hoceima, Chefchaouen, Tétouan, and Chichaoua should experience these gusts from 12 a.m. to 10 p.m., while the provinces of Fahs-Anjra, M’diq-Fnideq, Guercif, Boulemane, Taza, Al Haouz, Ouarzazate, Sefrou, Ifrane, Nador, Oujda-Angad, Berkane, Driouch, and Tangier-Assilah will also be affected from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The population is called to be vigilant, and appropriate measures are recommended to deal with the forecast weather conditions.

M.Ba.

