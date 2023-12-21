Weather for 2 weeks: Heavy snow warning until the 23rd, severe cold continues, New Year’s holidays will be unseasonably warm (weather forecaster Tomoko Kubo December 21, 2023) – Japan Weather Association tenki.jp

#Weather #weeks #Heavy #snow #warning #23rd #severe #cold #continues #Years #holidays #unseasonably #warm #weather #forecaster #Tomoko #Kubo #December #Japan #Weather #Association #tenki.jp

Weather forecast for 2 weeks: Heavy snow forecast until the 23rd, severe cold continues, unseasonably warm year-end and New Year holidays

Cold air comparable to mid-winter will flow into the 23rd (Saturday), so there is a risk of heavy snow on the Sea of ​​Japan side. Even in flat areas, caution and vigilance are required to prevent traffic problems due to snow accumulation and frozen roads. The severe cold continues across the country. However, the year-end and New Year holidays will be unseasonably warm across a wide area. The temperature will change significantly from now on, so be careful about your physical condition.

First half (22nd to 28th): Heavy snow and severe cold until the 23rd (Saturday)

Toward the 23rd (Saturday), a winter-like atmospheric pressure pattern will strengthen near Japan, and midwinter-like cold air will flow into the air at an altitude of approximately 5,500 meters, with temperatures below -39°C in northern Japan, -30°C in eastern Japan, and -24°C in western Japan. It is expected. For this reason, people on the Sea of ​​Japan coast from Hokkaido to Kyushu need to be on guard against heavy snowfall. Not only along the mountains, but also in urban areas and other flat areas where there is usually little snow, there is a risk that snow will fall more intensely, causing a sudden increase in snowfall. This will be the first real snowfall of the winter in some places, so please drive with winter gear and drive more carefully than usual.

Maximum temperatures will be significantly lower than normal in many places through Saturday the 23rd. It will continue to be as cold as mid-winter, and the mornings and evenings will also be bitterly cold. When going out to events such as Christmas, please keep warm by wearing scarves, gloves, boots, etc. Even indoors, your feet will get cold, so it’s a good idea to warm them up with thick socks or a lap blanket.

From the 24th (Sunday), the cold air is expected to gradually move north. From Hokuriku to the north on the Japan Sea side, there are many days when it snows and rains, but the harsh cold seems to be easing a little. In Hokkaido, there will be days when you will be relieved from the midwinter days (the maximum temperature is below 0℃). Dry and sunny skies are expected to continue on the Pacific side. There are many days when you can feel the warmth of the sunlight, and it seems like a good time for year-end shopping and spring cleaning.

Second half (29th to January 3rd): Unseasonably warm on New Year’s Day

On the 29th (Friday), it will be sunny over a wide area, with sunshine expected from Hokuriku to the north on the Sea of ​​Japan side. Hokkaido will have many cloudy days after the 30th (Saturday), and it may even snow. It looks like there will be many sunny days from Tohoku to Kyushu.

Maximum temperatures will be higher than normal in many places. In particular, from Saturday the 30th to Tuesday January 2nd, it is likely to be unseasonably warm over a wide area. In areas with heavy snowfall, you need to be careful about snow falling from the roof and avalanches. During the year-end and New Year holidays, many people travel to their hometowns or travel, but please check the temperature at your destination and dress accordingly.

