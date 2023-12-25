Weather for 2 weeks: Stormy weather nationwide on the 31st, rising temperatures, beware of avalanches and other snow melting disasters (weather forecaster Tomoko Okamoto, December 25, 2023) – Japan Weather Association tenki.jp

#Weather #weeks #Stormy #weather #nationwide #31st #rising #temperatures #beware #avalanches #snow #melting #disasters #weather #forecaster #Tomoko #Okamoto #December #Japan #Weather #Association #tenki.jp

Weather for 2 weeks: Stormy weather nationwide on the 31st, rising temperatures, be careful of avalanches and other snow melting disasters

On New Year’s Eve, the 31st, there is a risk of severe weather across the country due to low pressure and fronts. As temperatures rise across the country, areas with heavy snowfall need to be careful about snow melting disasters such as avalanches.

Tomorrow, the 26th, snow and rain will locally become heavier in northern Japan.

Tomorrow, the 26th, a low pressure system accompanied by a front is expected to pass near northern Japan.

Snow and rain will gradually begin to fall in Hokkaido and Tohoku, and the rain will become heavier with local thunderstorms. The wind will pick up in the afternoon, and there will be some blustery areas in Hokkaido. Visibility may be poor, so please be careful when driving.

Hokuriku also has a lot of clouds, and there may be places where it rains or snows. In areas with heavy snowfall, be careful of avalanches and snow falling from the roof.

Kanto-Koshin to Kyushu will receive plenty of sunlight. The maximum temperature is high in many places for this time of year, and you can feel the warmth of the sunlight. Spring cleaning and preparations for the New Year will also be a breeze.

New Year’s Eve on the 31st – Stormy weather nationwide, rising temperatures

On the 27th, there will be a temporary winter-like atmospheric pressure pattern mainly in northern Japan. Hokkaido and Tohoku are expected to experience intermittent snow and strong winds. As pressure troughs pass one after another into the 29th, the amount of snow accumulation will increase further.

On the 30th, the snow in Hokkaido and Tohoku is likely to subside. However, as a pressure trough approaches from the west, clouds will likely spread across the country.

On New Year’s Eve, the 31st, a low pressure system accompanied by a front is expected to develop and pass near Honshu. Rain will fall over a wide area, and the rain may become heavier in some places. Hokuriku and Tohoku are also likely to experience rain instead of snow. In areas with heavy snowfall, be careful of snow falling from the roof or avalanches.

There is a risk of strong winds and severe weather across the country. If you are planning to go home or go out, please check the latest weather information frequently.

On New Year’s Day, January 1st, the weather will improve on the Pacific side, and many places will be able to see the first sunrise. Temperatures in the morning and evening are high for this time of year, but the air is cool, so please wear warm clothing.

Early weather information regarding high temperatures

Today, the 25th, the Japan Meteorological Agency announced “early weather information regarding high temperatures” from Hokkaido to the Amami region, excluding Okinawa.

In Hokkaido, Tohoku, Kanto-Koshin, Tokai, Hokuriku, Kinki, Chugoku, Shikoku, northern Kyushu, southern Kyushu, and Amami regions, the five-day average temperature starting around the 31st may be significantly higher than normal. Care must be taken when managing crops and in areas where there is a lot of snow, to avoid avalanches caused by melting snow, flooding of roads, and falling snow from roofs.

*”Early Weather Information” is information that calls for caution at least 6 days in advance when the possibility of “significantly high temperatures that only occur once every 10 years” is higher than usual. is. During the period from 6 days to 14 days in advance, there is a 30% or higher probability that the average temperature will be “quite high” or “quite low” for 5 days, or a 30% or higher probability that the amount of snow will be “quite heavy” for 5 days. An announcement will be made when it is expected.

Things to watch out for when the snow suddenly melts

As the weather gets warmer, we are worried about disasters and accidents caused by melting snow. In areas where there is a lot of snow, you need to be careful of the following three points.

① “Full-thickness avalanches” are more likely to occur due to melting snow. This is a phenomenon in which all the snow that has piled up on a mountain slides down, and it often occurs when the temperature rises or after rain. Be especially careful on slopes where avalanches have occurred in the past or where there are cracks in the snowpack.

② Rising temperatures will cause accumulated snow to slip, making it more likely that snow will fall from the roof. When working under the eaves, be careful and check the situation above your head. Also, when removing snow, be sure to ensure safety by wearing a lifeline and helmet, and having more than one person do the work if possible.

③ If the temperature rises or it rains on roads covered with a lot of snow, there is a risk of flooding. This is because snow that collects on the roadside can impede drainage, and snow particles can block drainage ditches. If it rains after heavy snow, even if it is not a heavy rain, please be careful about flooding of roads.

Unseasonably warm weather continues

Low pressure systems are expected to frequently pass near Honshu from January 2nd onwards.

It will snow intermittently in Hokkaido from the 4th to the 6th, and there will be many days of snow and rain from Tohoku and Hokuriku to the San’in area.

From Kanto to Kyushu, on the Pacific side, there are many days when the sun shines, but there are also days when it rains. Please check the latest weather forecast frequently as there is still a wide range of forecasts.

Maximum temperatures will continue to be higher than normal. In particular, in the Kanto region such as central Tokyo, there are days when the temperature exceeds 15 degrees Celsius, which is probably unseasonably warm. There is a large difference in temperature between morning and evening, so please dress accordingly.

