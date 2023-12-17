Weather for 2 weeks: Winter storm again from 21st to 22nd Heavy snow and severe cold What will the weather be like for Christmas and the end of the year? (Weather forecaster Tomomi Yoshida December 17, 2023) – Japan Weather Association tenki.jp

#Weather #weeks #Winter #storm #21st #22nd #Heavy #snow #severe #cold #weather #Christmas #year #Weather #forecaster #Tomomi #Yoshida #December #Japan #Weather #Association #tenki.jp

Weather for 2 weeks: Winter storm again from 21st to 22nd Heavy snow and severe cold What will the weather be like for Christmas and the end of the year?

On the 18th (Monday), there is also a risk of heavy snow and blizzard from the Sea of ​​Japan side of Hokkaido to the Hokuriku region. After that, the winter-like atmospheric pressure pattern will ease, but from the 21st (Thursday) to the 22nd (Friday) it will become a winter storm again. There is a risk of heavy snow or blizzard on the Sea of ​​Japan side, and there will be places on the Pacific side where snow clouds will roll in. It looks like it’s going to be bitterly cold.

Strong cold air and winter storms will return from the 21st (Thursday)

The winter-like atmospheric pressure pattern will continue on the 18th (Monday), and there is a risk of heavy snow or blizzard from the Sea of ​​Japan side of Hokkaido to the Hokuriku region. Be wary of traffic disruptions caused by blizzards and snowdrifts.

On the 19th (Tuesday), the winter-like atmospheric pressure pattern will loosen and we will be affected by low air. From Kyushu to Kanto, there are likely to be some areas where it will rain, especially along the coasts.

On the 20th (Wednesday), the atmospheric pressure will gradually become winter-like, and strong cold air will return from the 21st (Thursday) to the 22nd (Friday). Cold air with temperatures below -6°C, which is expected to cause snow even on flatlands at an altitude of 1,500 meters, is expected to cover the archipelago, and even stronger cold air with temperatures below -12°C is expected to flow into western Japan. It will probably be as strong a cold as this one. Snow is expected to fall from the Sea of ​​Japan side of Hokkaido to northern Kyushu. There is a risk of heavy snow or blizzard. We need to be careful about the impact on transportation. There will also be places on the Pacific side where snow clouds will flow in. Be careful of snow accumulation and frozen roads.

Snow will continue to fall in the shadows of the mountains from the Sea of ​​Japan side of Hokkaido on the 23rd (Saturday), but the cold air is expected to dissipate on the 24th (Sunday). There will also be a lull in the snow on the Sea of ​​Japan side.

Around Christmas, there are places on the Pacific side where it rains.

From the 25th (Monday) until the end of the year, it is currently not expected that there will be any cold air as strong as this one. It often snows on the Sea of ​​Japan side of Hokkaido and Tohoku, but there are often rainy days in the flatlands from Hokuriku to the San’in area.

The Pacific side is expected to have many sunny days. However, on Christmas Day, the 25th (Monday), clouds will likely spread due to the influence of a low pressure system, and it is likely that there will be rain in some places, especially along the coast. It will rain in places on Saturday the 30th as well.

Severe cold until around 23rd (Saturday)

Maximum temperatures will remain below normal in many places until around the 23rd (Saturday). Sapporo City is likely to have many midwinter days (highest temperature below 0℃). Sendai and Niigata cities have temperatures below 5 degrees Celsius, and central Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka will often experience days below 10 degrees Celsius. In Fukuoka City, the temperature will not reach 5℃ from the 21st (Thursday) to the 22nd (Friday), and it will be bitterly cold in the middle of winter. The lowest temperatures nationwide will be at or below normal, resulting in a severe cold spell.

After the 24th (Sunday), the maximum temperature is likely to be at or above normal. It won’t be extremely warm, exceeding 20 degrees Celsius like in the past, but there will be days in Kanto to Kyushu where the temperature will rise to around 13 degrees Celsius and you can feel the warmth of the sunlight.

