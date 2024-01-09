Weather forecast for four weeks

#Weather #forecast #weeks

The weather will be cold, with temperatures slightly lower than what we should normally have for this time of year. And this especially until the middle of January, because of a wave of polar air that crosses Romania. Snow is also announced in most of the country.

Meteorologists announce, in the weather forecast for four weeks, that we will have generally negative temperatures, normal for the date in the calendar. Then, after the cold wave, the weather will return to normal. Average temperatures will generally be around normal for this period.

In terms of rainfall amounts, they will be surplus, especially until the end of January 2024.

Weather until February 2024: After a few frosty days, the weather returns to normal

The director of ANM, Elena Mateescu, declared that a period of frost is coming. Especially on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday and Wednesday to Thursday, we will record the peak of this episode of cold weather, in which the temperatures will be very low towards -15…-18 degrees Celsius.

From Wednesday, the weather will improve in terms of precipitation, but certainly in these conditions, the frost will intensify, especially in the central, northern and eastern regions of the country.

“Even if on Thursday we will register a slight increase, at the end of the week, Friday to Saturday, the temperatures will again be very low. But the estimates until the end of January indicate a probability that we will be close to what would be normal for January in our country. This means temperatures specific to the date in the calendar, maximum possibly the lowest in the central, northern areas. And certainly yes, at most 4-5 degrees Celsius in the southern part of the country”, declared the director of the National Agency for National Statistics.

The weather in Alba, during the week of January 8-14: It will be extremely cold, with maximum temperatures that barely reach 3-4 degrees Celsius and minimums that drop to values ​​of -14 degrees Celsius. Snow is forecast for the end of the week.

ANM has published the forecast of thermal values ​​and precipitation for the next four weeks, until February 5, 2024.

Weather forecast for four weeks. Week 8 – 15 January 2024

The thermal values ​​will be lower than the specific ones for this week throughout Romania, but with a more pronounced negative thermal deviation in the northeastern regions.

The rainfall regime will be locally surplus in the east of the country, but also deficient in the intra-Carpathian regions and locally in the southeastern ones, and otherwise it will be close to the normal one for this interval.

Weather forecast for four weeks. Week 15 – 22 January 2024

Average temperatures will generally be around normal for this period, possibly slightly lower in the northeastern regions, but also slightly higher in the southeastern ones.

Precipitation amounts will be excess in the western half of the country, but especially in the western and northwestern regions, and will otherwise be close to normal for this interval.

Weather forecast for four weeks. Week 22 – 29 January 2024

The average air temperature will have values ​​generally close to normal for this period, throughout the country.

The rainfall regime will be close to normal for this interval in most of the country.

Weather forecast for four weeks. Week of January 29 – February 5, 2024

Temperature averages will be generally close to typical for this week in most of the country, possibly slightly lower in northwestern regions.

The amounts of precipitation estimated for this period will generally be close to normal, possibly slightly in excess, locally.

