Weather forecast for Monday January 22, 2024

Here is the weather forecast established by the General Directorate of Meteorology for Monday January 22, 2024:

– Relatively cold weather with frost, in the morning and at night, on the reliefs, the South-East and the Oriental.

– Local misty formations on the northern and central plains, the Oriental and the north of the Southern provinces.

– Stable weather and generally clear to partly cloudy skies elsewhere.

– Dust removal in the southern provinces.

– Minimum temperatures of around -02/03°C in the Atlas, 02/06°C on the Rif, the south-eastern slopes and the Oriental, 12/16°C in the south of the provinces Saharan regions and 06/12°C in the rest of the country.

– Maximum temperatures rising over a large part of the country.

– Beautiful to slightly rough seas in the Mediterranean, slightly rough to rough on the Strait and between Tan-Tan and Boujdour, and rough to rough elsewhere.

With MAP

