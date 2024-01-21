Weather forecast for Monday January 22, 2024

#Weather #forecast #Monday #January
Here is the weather forecast established by the General Directorate of Meteorology for Monday January 22, 2024:
– Relatively cold weather with frost, in the morning and at night, on the reliefs, the South-East and the Oriental.
– Local misty formations on the northern and central plains, the Oriental and the north of the Southern provinces.
– Stable weather and generally clear to partly cloudy skies elsewhere.
– Dust removal in the southern provinces.
– Minimum temperatures of around -02/03°C in the Atlas, 02/06°C on the Rif, the south-eastern slopes and the Oriental, 12/16°C in the south of the provinces Saharan regions and 06/12°C in the rest of the country.
– Maximum temperatures rising over a large part of the country.
– Beautiful to slightly rough seas in the Mediterranean, slightly rough to rough on the Strait and between Tan-Tan and Boujdour, and rough to rough elsewhere.
With MAP