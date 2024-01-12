Weather forecast January 15 – February 12. After the frost comes spring. The weather changes radically from next week. Thermal values ​​above 10-12 degrees

#Weather #forecast #January #February #frost #spring #weather #radically #week #Thermal #values #degrees

The National Meteorological Administration has updated the weather forecast for the next four weeks. After the frost, spring returns, and the temperatures will be higher than usual, so they can reach values ​​of 10-12 degrees.

“The change in atmospheric circulation will bring a transport of warmer air to the geographical area of ​​our country. During the next week, the temperature values ​​will be increasing in most areas and will be above the normal for the period. Precipitation will generally be quantitatively weak in most of the country, but towards the end of the week a new wave of rain will be expanding in the west, northwest and center.

The wind will remain more alert in mountainous areas, especially at high altitudes and in restricted areas and in low relief areas. The maximum temperatures will fall between 4 and 15 degrees, with the highest values ​​in the south, southwest and southeast”, explained Oscar Stanciu, Observator weather editor.

Here is the weather forecast for January 15 – February 12.

Weather January 15 – 22

The thermal values ​​will be higher than the specific ones for this week throughout Romania. The rainfall regime will be surplus in the western, northwestern and locally in the central regions, and in the rest it will be generally close to normal, possibly slightly deficient locally.

Weather January 22 – 29

Average temperatures will be higher than normal for this range across the country. The amounts of precipitation will be slightly excessive in the western, northwestern and central regions, but also slightly deficient in the southeastern ones, and will otherwise be close to normal for this period.

Weather January 29 – February 5

The average air temperature will be generally close to normal for this range in most of the country, possibly slightly higher in the southwestern regions. Rainfall will generally be close to normal for this period in most of the country.

Weather February 5 – 12

Average thermal values ​​will be around the specific ones for this week, throughout Romania. Precipitation amounts will be close to normal for this range in most regions.

