Weather forecast, January 15. The weather is warming up

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued the weather forecast for January 15. Temperatures will be higher than normal for this time of year.

The weather is warming up in the southern regions. During the day, the cloudiness will be more persistent and there will be precipitation in the form of snow in Maramureş, mixed in Crişana and on limited areas in Transylvania and especially rain on relatively extensive areas in Banat and Oltenia, and in the other regions the sky will be temporary cloudy and the probability of precipitation will be reduced.

It will snow in the mountains, especially in the Apuseni Mountains and in the north of the Eastern Carpathians. Isolated amounts of water of 10…15 l/m2 will accumulate, especially in the Western Carpathians and in the west of the Southern Carpathians. It will be isolated to the pole, in the morning, with a higher probability in the western regions, and at night in the southern ones.

The wind will blow weakly and moderately, with intensifications in the mountains, especially at high altitudes (gusts of 60…80 km/h), where the snow will be blizzards in small areas and in low relief areas. Maximum temperatures will generally fall between 2 and 10 degrees, with the highest values ​​in the southeast. The minimums will be between -4 and 2 degrees, with higher values ​​on the coast up to 4…5 degrees. The fog will make its presence felt.

Weather forecast in the Capital

The weather is warming up in the capital as well. The sky will be temporarily cloudy, and at night there will be possible light precipitation in the form of rain with dust deposits. The wind will blow weak to moderate. The maximum temperature will be 7…8 degrees, and the minimum will be around 0 degrees.

Weather forecast for the week of January 16-22

The thermal values ​​will be higher than the specific ones for this week throughout Romania. The rainfall regime will be surplus in the western, north-western and locally in the central regions, and in the rest it will be generally close to normal, possibly slightly deficient locally.

The weather for the week of January 22-29

Average temperatures will be higher than normal for this range across the country. The amounts of precipitation will be slightly excessive in the western, northwestern and central regions, but also slightly deficient in the southeastern ones, and will otherwise be close to normal for this period.