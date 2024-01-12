Weather Friday: clear skies… before the return of a storm overnight

#Weather #Friday #clear #skies.. #return #storm #overnight

Friday will begin under a generally clear sky, alternating between sun and clouds, but the calm will only be short-lived while a storm comparable to the one that occurred earlier this week is expected to hit the province from the night.

“After a short lull, another storm could affect Quebec as early as Saturday. This storm, very similar to the one that occurred earlier this week, will bring large quantities of snow, strong winds and blowing snow to almost the entire province,” Environment Canada announced Friday morning on its website.

Thus, the snowflakes should begin during the night from Friday to Saturday in the south of the province, before reaching the center and the east during the day Saturday, and the Lower North Shore from Saturday evening.

The west and center of the province, including the regions of Drummondville, Mauricie and Mont-Laurier, should expect to receive 25 centimeters of snow, strong winds and blowing snow.

In Saint-Jérôme, Lanaudière and the Laurentians, the federal agency is forecasting between 25 to 40 centimeters of snow between now and Saturday evening.

For its part, the Gatineau region should receive 15 to 25 centimeters, with a precipitation rate of 3 to 5 cm per hour, from Friday evening to Saturday morning, she said.

This time, the greater metropolitan region should not be spared, with Environment Canada announcing between 15 and 20 centimeters of snow over the same period. However, the precipitation could turn into freezing rain as early as Saturday afternoon.

With regard to the Capitale-Nationale as well as the region of Saguenay – Lac-Saint-Jean, Beauce and Charlevoix – among others – uncertainty persists as to the quantities of snow to receive, but “the quantities snow could be particularly significant on the north shore of the river and along the Gulf of St. Lawrence,” according to the federal agency.

In the Far North, a blizzard warning is in effect until Friday evening.