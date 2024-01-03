Weather in Belgium this Wednesday: yellow rain warning in 3 Walloon provinces, 17 rivers on flood alert, one death in Flanders

#Weather #Belgium #Wednesday #yellow #rain #warning #Walloon #provinces #rivers #flood #alert #death #Flanders

Due to heavy rain, the yellow alert in part of Wallonia (and orange in Luxembourg), which was issued this Monday evening at 10 p.m. by the IRM, was extended to all of Wallonia this Tuesday. This Wednesday morning, three provinces are now on yellow alert: those of Namur, Liège and Luxembourg.

Especially south of the Sambre and Meuse furrow, showers will be numerous and sometimes intense with cumulative precipitation locally exceeding 25 l/m² in 24 hours (yellow warning).

Three provinces are placed on yellow alert in Wallonia. ©IRM

In other regions, heavy, intense downpours are also expected, but the yellow alert threshold is unlikely to be reached there. The alert is in effect until 8 a.m. Thursday.

Floods: 17 rivers on alert and 21 on pre-alert

The hydrometry service of the Walloon Region has placed 17 rivers on flood alert and 21 on pre-alert. In the far south of the country, the Sûre, Haute, Moyenne and Basse Semois, Chiers, Vierre and their tributaries were on flood alert. Until then in pre-alert, the Viroin, the Eau noire and the Our also went into the alert phase during the night from Tuesday to Wednesday.

In Walloon Brabant, the Senne overflows near Rebecq and Tubize and sandbags are distributed in Wavre and Ottignies. In Picardy Wallonia, the Dendre and its tributaries are on flood alert and flooding is reported in Ath, Lessines, Ellezelles and Silly.

In Namur, the Samson river which burst its banks at Thon (Andenne) and the center of Annevoie was flooded. For their part, residents of the campsites in Petigny do not want to be evacuated and are ready to face the rising waters.

Following the alert issued by the IRM, the FPS Interior activated the call number 1722 for non-urgent firefighter interventions.

Hit by a fence, a woman dies in Lembeke

A 59-year-old woman lost her life in Kaprijke in the Lembeke section (East Flanders) after being hit by a fence blown away by the wind, the governor of East Flanders confirmed Tuesday evening.

According to Het Nieuwsblad, the woman was taken to Eeklo hospital for treatment, but she eventually died.

Firefighters in heavy demand in the province of Luxembourg

Firefighters were particularly busy during the night from Tuesday to Wednesday in the province of Luxembourg due to the heavy rainfall currently falling on the country. The interventions continued on Wednesday morning, indicated the area dispatching.

The south of Luxembourg affected by rain and wind at the end of the day

The localities most affected by flooding are Neufchâteau, Mellier, Virton, Arlon and Messancy. Firefighters were also called upon “almost everywhere” for uprooted trees and branches.

“We have not yet quantified” the number of calls “but it is enormous,” commented dispatch, noting only a slight lull between 3:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. At the very beginning of the morning, the interventions continued to follow one another.

Variable weather with still lots of showers

The weather will remain variable on Wednesday, with occasional showers interspersed with some clearings. In Upper Belgium, showers will be more frequent and more intense, with again locally a lot of precipitation (between 10 and 25 mm). A clap of thunder will be possible, according to forecasts from the Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM).

The maximums will be between 6 or 7°C in the relief of the Ardennes and 10 or 11°C in the west and center of the territory. The southwest wind will generally be quite strong, and sometimes strong on the Coast as well as on the peaks of the Ardennes, with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h and locally some peaks around 80 km/h are not to exclude.

This evening and tonight, the weather will remain variable with showers. Drier weather with the possibility of clearings will set in in the west at the end of the night. The minimums will be between 4 and 9°C. The fairly strong wind will gradually become moderate in most regions. By the sea, strong westerly winds will persist. By the sea and in the Ardennes, gusts of up to 60 km/h or a little more will be possible.

On Thursday, the sky will initially be still cloudy with a few local showers. During the day, the weather will become temporarily dry with some sunny spells. Later in the day, cloudiness will increase from the French border and will be followed by a new area of ​​rain in the evening. The maxima will be between 5 and 10°C, under a moderate wind, and on the coast quite strong, from the west.

Friday, the weather will be cloudy with a risk of fog in the morning and still risk of a few showers or a little rain especially in the northwest. Some clearing will also be possible at times.