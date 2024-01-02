Weather in January 2024: ANM has issued the weather forecast for the next four weeks. A new wave of polar air is coming

#Weather #January #ANM #issued #weather #forecast #weeks #wave #polar #air #coming

Weather forecast for January 2024, in Romania. ANM meteorologists announce when the weather gets colder. The National Meteorological Administration has issued the weather forecast for the first four weeks of 2024. “Spring” in the middle of winter will end on January 8 when the weather cools down.

Average temperatures will be above normal for the first eight days of January. Then, the weather will cool in the second part of the month throughout the country, the National Meteorological Administration announces.

Warm weather until Epiphany. “freezing rain” is coming

Thermal values ​​will be higher until Epiphany compared to those specific for this week throughout Romania. The rainfall regime will be surplus in most of the country, but especially in the western and northwestern regions. After January 8, the weather will cool down.

On January 9, a dangerous phenomenon called “freezing rain” will appear. The phenomenon will be repeated several times during the month of January 2024.

The weather for the week of January 8-15

During the week of January 8-15, average temperatures will be lower than normal for this range in all regions, but with a more pronounced negative thermal deviation in northeastern regions. Precipitation amounts will be slightly excessive in most regions, but especially in the southern ones.

The weather for the week of January 15-22

During the week of January 15-22, the average air temperature will be slightly lower than normal for this period, throughout the country. The rainfall regime will be locally excessive in the northwestern regions, and otherwise it will be close to the normal one for this interval.

The weather for the week of January 22-29

During the week of January 22-29, the average thermal values ​​will be close to those specific for this week, throughout Romania. The amounts of precipitation will be close to the normal ones for this period, at the level of the entire country, meteorologists said.

