Weather in January 2024: ANM has issued the weather forecast for the next four weeks. A new wave of polar air is coming

#Weather #January #ANM #issued #weather #forecast #weeks #wave #polar #air #coming

Weather forecast for January 2024, in Romania. ANM meteorologists announce when the weather gets colder. The National Meteorological Administration has issued the weather forecast for the first four weeks of 2024. “Spring” in the middle of winter will end on January 8 when the weather cools down.

See also Year 2023, the hottest in Romania’s history

Average temperatures will be above normal for the first eight days of January. Then, the weather will cool in the second part of the month throughout the country, the National Meteorological Administration announces.

Warm weather until Epiphany. “freezing rain” is coming

Thermal values ​​will be higher until Epiphany compared to those specific for this week throughout Romania. The rainfall regime will be surplus in most of the country, but especially in the western and northwestern regions. After January 8, the weather will cool down.

On January 9, a dangerous phenomenon called “freezing rain” will appear. The phenomenon will be repeated several times during the month of January 2024.

The weather for the week of January 8-15

During the week of January 8-15, average temperatures will be lower than normal for this range in all regions, but with a more pronounced negative thermal deviation in northeastern regions. Precipitation amounts will be slightly excessive in most regions, but especially in the southern ones.

The weather for the week of January 15-22

During the week of January 15-22, the average air temperature will be slightly lower than normal for this period, throughout the country. The rainfall regime will be locally excessive in the northwestern regions, and otherwise it will be close to the normal one for this interval.

Also Read:  Polar cyclone and hurricane force storm before Christmas. Romania is not safe from the impact of the PIA storm

The weather for the week of January 22-29

During the week of January 22-29, the average thermal values ​​will be close to those specific for this week, throughout Romania. The amounts of precipitation will be close to the normal ones for this period, at the level of the entire country, meteorologists said.

The latest articles on alba24

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Nearly a hundred attacks against Brussels firefighters: “We let the emergency services take paving stones in the face to avoid a scandal”
Nearly a hundred attacks against Brussels firefighters: “We let the emergency services take paving stones in the face to avoid a scandal”
Posted on
Zelensky and Putin sent radically different messages
Zelensky and Putin sent radically different messages
Posted on
How to buy a house with no money (or almost no money) in 2024
How to buy a house with no money (or almost no money) in 2024
Posted on
The hoofed devil of the gaming world bids farewell with pockets full to bursting
The hoofed devil of the gaming world bids farewell with pockets full to bursting
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News