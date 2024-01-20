Weather in Quebec: tie on your hat, it will be cold this weekend

#Weather #Quebec #tie #hat #cold #weekend

Quebecers who want to take advantage of the weekend to indulge in outdoor activities will have to cover up well since the temperatures felt are expected to be cold due to an arctic air mass that has hit the province since Friday.

Under a generally overcast sky accompanied by intermittent snow, a significant wind chill sets in over the south and center of the province on Saturday.

Winds of 10 to 20 km/h will sweep the regions south of the national capital, particularly in Montreal, Estrie and Outaouais. The regions of Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean and Abitibi-Témiscamingue, for their part, must expect stronger winds of up to 30 km/h.

On the North Shore and the Gaspé Peninsula, the day promises to be milder with some clearing during the day on Saturday and even more on Sunday.

In the Montreal area, a maximum temperature of -10°C with a wind chill of -24 in the morning and -18 in the afternoon is expected on Saturday. Temperatures will cool down in the evening, reaching -22. However, the sky should clear on Sunday, announcing a much sunnier day.

The Quebec region expects similar weather conditions on Saturday and Sunday, although slightly milder. Thus, citizens of the Capitale-Nationale can expect a maximum of 7°C, accompanied by a wind chill of -21 Saturday morning and -14 in the afternoon.

For its part, Abitibi is expecting colder temperatures with a maximum of -14°C and a feeling of -27 during the day on Saturday. The wind chill should be more significant overnight (-32) before experiencing a slight warm-up on Sunday afternoon (-16).

In the Charlevoix region and on the North Shore of the river, a clear morning is expected with relatively mild temperatures compared to the rest of the province, i.e. -8°C and a feeling of -13 in the afternoon.